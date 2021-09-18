CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Celeb Kids We Can't Believe Have Grown Up So Fast

By Victoria Uwumarogie
Essence
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou don’t have to be a parent to know that the saying “time goes by so fast” when it comes to kids is very true. If you’ve tuned into reality shows, followed certain celebrities on social media or found yourself oohing and aahing at a celebrity baby reveal, it’s quite the mind warp when you look up and the children you watched who were once itty bitty things turn out to not be so little anymore. They’re heading off to prom, starting college, and strutting down runways despite the fact that we remember them as babies. This thing called life!

Essence

Our Favorite Celeb Kids Back-To-School Moments

Some were emotional about sending their babies back to school, others were excited to have their freedom back. The babies are back to school! Whether they returned in August or after the Labor Day holiday, in-person schooling is back and parents, including the famous ones, are excited. Well, most are. Some admittedly had a hard time sending their kids back. Singer Ciara admitted that she was going to miss her son Future and daughter Sienna after everyone was home for longer than usual due to the pandemic. She enjoyed the quality time together.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
romper.com

Beyoncé Shared The Cutest Glimpse Of Her Daughter Rumi Walking Into A Helicopter

Sightings of Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s kids are few and far between. So when there is a new image, like when they all made cameos for their mom’s new Ivy Park Kids line, it’s always exciting. And the latest glimpse is no different. On Thursday, Beyoncé shared the cutest Boomerang video of her, Rumi, and Blue Ivy walking towards a helicopter.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Boris Kodjoe
Person
Lauryn Hill
Person
Rohan Marley
Person
Golden Brooks
Person
Kimora Lee Simmons
E! News

Kim Kardashian Says North West Is "Full Goth" and Still Wants to Be an "Only Child"

Watch: Kim Kardashian Reveals Which West Child Makes Mornings a "Struggle" Kim Kardashian is helping her fans to keep up with her kids' wildly different personalities. On Thursday, Sept. 16, the 40-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. During the visit, Kim discussed the differences between the four children she shares with estranged husband Kanye West: North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, Psalm West, 2.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

“Red Table Talk” Exclusive: Method Man Talks Total Body Transformation On Jada’s 50th Birthday Episode, Admits Gam’s Pic Got Him Going!

In a "Red Table Talk" exclusive clip, Method Man joins the show for Jada's 50th birthday and speaks about his own evolution. The rapper-turned-actor says he's in the best shape of his life at age 49 and it started when he looked at ways he could improve himself. He also talks about a photo of Gammy that caught his eye!
FITNESS
Billboard

Drake's Mom Is Sending the Sweetest Notes to Her 'Lover Boy' Ahead of His Album's Release

While Drake is the Certified Lover Boy, as the name of his upcoming album indicates, the Certified Mama's Boy is getting some pre-album release love from his mother. Sandi Graham has been sending him sweet notes each day before 6 God drops his sixth studio album on Friday (Sept. 3). On Tuesday, the rapper shared a rhyme from her that was addressed to "Lover Boy."
CELEBRITIES
People

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Are Engaged: 'I Can't ... Believe It!'

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are ready to say "I do!" Spears and Asghari announced their engagement on Instagram on Sunday after more than four years of dating. The singer and actor-fitness enthusiast were first romantically linked after meeting on the set of Spears' "Slumber Party" music video in 2016.
MUSIC
hartfordcitynewstimes.com

Chance the Rapper: 'We haven't dressed up in a long time'

Chance the Rapper talks about his collaboration with Ralph Lauren at the 2021 Met Gala. (Sept. 13) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/38945c81fb574d309eedd6b60a03358f.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

‘The Masked Singer’ Winners Through the Years: Where Are They Now?

Who is that? It’s the question asked by panelists on The Masked Singer multiple times in each episode, and the answer is: everybody. Since the show debuted in January 2019, the celebrity contestants have included Joey Fatone, Michelle Williams, Tori Spelling, Mickey Rourke, Patti LaBelle, Kelly Osbourne, Bret Michaels, Lil Wayne, Jordyn Woods, Wendy Williams, Brian Austin Green, Wiz Khalifa and many more.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Ms. Lauryn Hill: 'We Have A Complicated But Beautiful History' On Fugees Reunion

The Fugees reunite for the 25th anniversary of "The Score" as part of Global Citizen Live. Ready or not: the Fugees are back. Last night on the rooftop of Pier 17 at South Street Seaport in New York City, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel performed for the first time in 15 years in support of Global Citizen live. But before the tour kicks off, audiences can watch the global broadcast event, which calls on world leaders to defend the planet and defeat poverty, on September 25.
MUSIC
GoldDerby

Vivica A. Fox (‘The Masked Singer’ Mother Nature) unmasked interview: ‘I’ve never done anything like this before and I had fun!’

The epic two-night premiere of “The Masked Singer” concluded on Thursday night with Mother Nature’s elimination at the top of the hour-long telecast. The moss-covered creature’s performance of “I’m Coming Out” by Diana Ross was not enough to keep her in the Fox reality TV competition and she was forced to unmask in front of America, revealing herself as movie star Vivica A. Fox. SEE See all ‘The Masked Singer’ costumes and celebrity reveals through the years “This has been exhilarating,” Fox told host Nick Cannon during her unmasked interview. “I challenged myself. You know I’ve done so many things in my career....
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

King Yella Apologizes To Cardi B After Lying About Sleeping With Her

Over three years after he claimed to have slept with Cardi B, King Yella has finally turned to his Instagram page to issue a public apology to the “Bodak Yellow” rapper. He posted a throwback photo of the two hanging out in what appears to be a hotel room with a heartfelt caption.
CELEBRITIES
bizjournals

Another daytime talk show loses a host

Another co-host of a daytime talk show is leaving. Elaine Welterroth, a former editor of Teen Vogue, is leaving as a co-host of "The Talk," which airs weekdays on most CBS stations. After just one year on the air, Welteroth announced Tuesday that she is leaving, Entertainment Weekly reports. Carrie...
TV & VIDEOS
HOLAUSA

Bald is beautiful! Jada Pinkett says Will Smith loves her new look

Red Table Talk is back and Jada Pinkett Smith, her mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and daughter Willow Smith are ready to open up the conversation. The host shared her excitement on Instagram with a captivating video showing fans what to expect- like their new hairstyle. Not everyone believes they can rock a bald look but Jada and Willow took clippers to their heads and look stunning. “WE ARE BACK!!!! WE ARE BOLD!!! AND a few of us ARE BALD!!!” Jada wrote in the caption. Joining the discussion was comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish who famously shaved her head in 2020 and she asked Jada what her husband Will Smith thought about the smooth look.
CELEBRITIES

