Celeb Kids We Can't Believe Have Grown Up So Fast

You don’t have to be a parent to know that the saying “time goes by so fast” when it comes to kids is very true. If you’ve tuned into reality shows, followed certain celebrities on social media or found yourself oohing and aahing at a celebrity baby reveal, it’s quite the mind warp when you look up and the children you watched who were once itty bitty things turn out to not be so little anymore. They’re heading off to prom, starting college, and strutting down runways despite the fact that we remember them as babies. This thing called life!