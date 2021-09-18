CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cheektowaga, NY

Attorney appointed as deputy supervisor in Cheektowaga

By Jay Tokasz
Buffalo News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA University at Buffalo graduate and former St. Lawrence County prosecutor has been appointed as deputy supervisor in the Town of Cheektowaga. Supervisor Diane Benczkowski on Saturday announced the appointment of Elias A. Farah, a Cheektowaga resident who attended St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute and received undergraduate and law degrees from UB. Farah also holds a master’s degree in business administration from Canisius College.

buffalonews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheektowaga, NY
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
Cheektowaga, NY
Government
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workplace Harassment#Canisius College#St Lawrence#University At Buffalo#St Joseph#Collegiate Institute#Ub#Republican#Town Council#Capitol#The Buffalo News
The Hill

Biden does not plan to shield Trump docs in Jan. 6 probe

President Biden has determined that he does not plan to assert executive privilege to shield Trump-era documents sought by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. “We take this matter incredibly seriously. The president has already concluded that it would not...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy