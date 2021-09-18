Attorney appointed as deputy supervisor in Cheektowaga
A University at Buffalo graduate and former St. Lawrence County prosecutor has been appointed as deputy supervisor in the Town of Cheektowaga. Supervisor Diane Benczkowski on Saturday announced the appointment of Elias A. Farah, a Cheektowaga resident who attended St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute and received undergraduate and law degrees from UB. Farah also holds a master’s degree in business administration from Canisius College.buffalonews.com
Comments / 0