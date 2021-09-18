CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tate McRae Laments 'Fake Friends' At The 2021 iHeartRadio Daytime Stage

By Sarah Tate
Tate McRae broke out her killer dance moves for an emotional set at the iHeartRadio Daytime Stage.

People

Tate McRae on 'Weirdest' Part of Fame and the Self-Inflicted Pressure to Follow Up a Smash-Hit Song

Tate McRae has an easygoing approach to fame. Fans may recognize the 18-year-old singer from her stint on So You Think You Can Dance (she was second runner-up in season 13), but it's more likely to know her for her song "You Broke Me First." The inescapable single soared to No. 1 on the Top 40 radio charts in April, months after its debut, thrusting McRae into the spotlight and landing her notable collabs with Troye Sivan and Khalid.
Tate Mcrae
Troye Sivan
Maddie & Kenzie Ziegler, Tate McRae & More Attend iHeartRadio Music Festival!

Maddie and Kenzie Ziegler pose backstage while attending night one of the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Friday night (September 17) in Las Vegas. The sisters stepped out looking amazing for the first night of the annual music festival, along with Olivia Jade. On the second night,...
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Conan Gray Calls Out 'Maniacs' At The 2021 iHeartRadio Daytime Stage

Conan Gray went from upbeat to "depressing" and back at the Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Samsung Galaxy. The 22-year-old singer opened his set with the post-breakup track "Maniac" calling out the "psychopathic" exes who keep coming back. "So why do you call me and tell me you want me back? You maniac," he sang, backed by the cheering of the crowd.
The Best Of Daytime Stage At The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival

After an epic night one of the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival, the incredible performance continued the next day during the Daytime Stage. This year's Daytime Stage lineup included many of music's biggest rising stars including Olivia Rodrigo, The Kid LAROI, Saweetie, All Time Low, 24kGoldn, Conan Gray,Russell Dickerson, Yungblud, Gabby Barrett, and Tate McRae.
Who Is Anya Taylor-Joy's Musician Boyfriend, Malcolm McRae?

Anya Taylor-Joy has literally been catapulted to A+++ list levels of fame thanks to her starring role in The Queen's Gambit, and yet she's done a pretty impressive job protecting her personal life. To the point where we all ~know~ she's dating someone (psst: that someone is Malcolm McRae), but she hasn't fully confirmed their relationship to the public—and likely won't be doing so anytime soon. At least judging from what Anya told The Guardian about being a super private person back in 2018, when she said, "There’s a beauty in being anonymous, there’s a reason why we’re actors, we’re playing other people so I think the idea of someone being interested in me, I’m quite a private person, is a bit daunting but I try not to think about it."
Kanye’s Friends Fear He May Be Suicidal After Drake’s Certified Lover Boy Release

Kanye West’s Friends Fear For His Mental Health After Drake’s ‘CLB’ Release. Kanye West and Drake recently reignited their feud with both prolific rappers throwing jabs at each other. Drake dissed him on Trippie Redd’s song ‘Betrayal‘ while Ye in response leaked Drizzy’s address and called him a nerd ass jock.
Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander reacts to her engagement

Britney Spears’ ex-husband of 55 hours, Jason Alexander, is wishing the “Lucky” pop star well following news of her recent engagement to actor Sam Asghari. “I’m always going to love her,” he said in a new interview. “If she’s happy with Sam and that’s going to happen, I’m happy for her.”
Lil Nas X Had the Best Time at the Met Gala — and He's Got the Celebrity Selfies to Prove It

When attending your first Met Gala ball, it's best to make the most of your night. In addition to wearing an eye-catching ensemble, one wants to take as many celebrity selfies as possible. Clearly, Lil Nas X got the memo, because he hit the carpet in a regal golden velvet Versace robe, stripped off to reveal a golden suit of armor, which he then peeled away to reveal a body-hugging gold-embellished black bodysuit.
