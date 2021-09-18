US Forecast

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;84;53;70;46;Sunny and cooler;N;7;61%;2%;5. Albuquerque, NM;89;66;85;61;Sunshine and warm;W;8;32%;0%;7. Anchorage, AK;55;37;55;42;Sun and clouds;ESE;5;64%;42%;2. Asheville, NC;79;64;76;67;Humid;ESE;5;77%;55%;3. Atlanta, GA;80;71;79;72;Humid with a t-storm;ESE;6;78%;81%;2. Atlantic City, NJ;86;69;76;67;Mostly sunny;E;10;62%;3%;5. Austin, TX;95;73;97;74;Clouds and sun;SSE;1;49%;1%;8.

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Up to 16-foot waves forecast near Chicago

Cooler weather is landing right on cue for the first day of Autumn. But first, the system delivering the cooler temps will soak the eastern third of the country, bring strong winds and 10 to 18-foot waves on some of the Great Lakes. A strong storm system is forecast to...
CHICAGO, IL
Tennessee grocery store attack: 'He kept on shooting'

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A gunman attacked a grocery store in an upscale Tennessee suburb on Thursday afternoon, killing one person and wounding 12 others before he was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at the store, authorities said. Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said the shooting broke...
The Latest: Alaska reports more than 1,700 COVID-19 cases

JUNEAU, Alaska -- Alaska reported more than 1,700 resident COVID-19 cases Friday. But state health officials says that includes reports from earlier this month as they work to clear a backlog that has built up during the latest case surge. Health officials encourage looking at cases by their symptom onset...
Investigators hope for new leads in Boston museum robbery

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The chief investigator for a Boston museum still working to recover $500 million worth of art stolen in 1990 said Thursday he was hoping for new leads to emerge following the death of a highly scrutinized figure in the case. A Connecticut mobster who died last...
Fields of green deliver freshest brew for Bell's Brewery

Green. That’s what was flooding through my brain during a recent tour of Bell’s Brewery 2-acre hopyard, which was awash in employees helping to harvest their homegrown hops. Three special beers will be made from these locally produced hops, and let me tell you, the freshness was downright mouthwatering. I...
Michigan's first 'Death Cafe' opens in Grand Rapids

Michigan's first one opened in Grand Rapids just in time for Halloween. The Mortals Cafe describes itself as a death themed coffee shop giving rise to Vietnamese coffee, worldly teas and inspired flavors with a side of conversation around our own mortality. The owner of the cafe, Abbey Hunter, says...
MICHIGAN STATE

