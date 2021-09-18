CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High Point, NC

James Daniel Adkins

High Point Enterprise
 6 days ago

HIGH POINT — James Daniel Adkins, age 73, husband of Sharon Willard Adkins, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Born in Beckley, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Harold S. Adkins and Doris Barker Milam. Mr. Adkins was formerly the Head Electrician for High Point College and Guilford County Schools before retiring as the owner of Jimmy Adkins Electric. He loved his dog, Buster, and to hunt and fish. Mr. Adkins also loved cars, especially his ’66 GTO. He was always willing to help anyone who asked.

www.hpenews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
High Point, NC
State
West Virginia State
High Point, NC
Obituaries
County
Guilford County, NC
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Daniel
Person
William James
The Hill

Biden does not plan to shield Trump docs in Jan. 6 probe

President Biden has determined that he does not plan to assert executive privilege to shield Trump-era documents sought by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. “We take this matter incredibly seriously. The president has already concluded that it would not...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy