HIGH POINT — James Daniel Adkins, age 73, husband of Sharon Willard Adkins, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Born in Beckley, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Harold S. Adkins and Doris Barker Milam. Mr. Adkins was formerly the Head Electrician for High Point College and Guilford County Schools before retiring as the owner of Jimmy Adkins Electric. He loved his dog, Buster, and to hunt and fish. Mr. Adkins also loved cars, especially his ’66 GTO. He was always willing to help anyone who asked.