2022 NFL Draft: 14 College Football Players to Watch in Week 3

It's Week 2 in college football, and while it's still early, the "contenders" and the "pretenders" are slowly being identified. This process will continue on as the Texas A&M Aggies go on the road to face the Colorado Buffaloes. In a matchup of traditional SEC and PAC-12 powers, Texas A&M will look to establish itself as an early CFB Playoff favorite. while Colorado tries to build on a successful season in which it fell just short of a conference championship birth. The Aggies and Buffs will be facing off for the first time since 2009, back when they were major players in the Big-12. In Week 1, Colorado faced off against FCS opponent Northen Colorado, coached by HOF WR Ed McCaffrey. While the Bears put up a good fight, they were dispatched by the Buffs by a score of 35-7 in Boulder. It's still early and while nobody's expecting the Buffs to shock the world, Colorodo has been quietly supplying the NFL with a steady stream of NFL talent. For 11 years straight, the Buffs have had at least one player selected in the NFL Draft. That streak includes All-Pro LT David Bakhtiari, who "fell" to 109th Overall to the Packers in 2013; and while he's not part of the currenty streak, you can't leave out All-Time Scoring Leader Mason Crosby, who was selected in the 6th Round way back in 2007.

