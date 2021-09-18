Four area health departments report on COVID-19 case updates
The Livingston County Health Center reports six COVID-19 cases have been added since September 16th, making the total 2,293. There are 28 active cases. COVID-19 cases have increased in Mercer County, with three more confirmed and two more probable cases. The health department reports 223 confirmed cases and 248 probable cases. Twelve cases are active. There are 10 COVID-19-related deaths reported for Mercer County.www.kttn.com
Comments / 0