Sullivan County, MO

Four area health departments report on COVID-19 case updates

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Livingston County Health Center reports six COVID-19 cases have been added since September 16th, making the total 2,293. There are 28 active cases. COVID-19 cases have increased in Mercer County, with three more confirmed and two more probable cases. The health department reports 223 confirmed cases and 248 probable cases. Twelve cases are active. There are 10 COVID-19-related deaths reported for Mercer County.

www.kttn.com

