HIGH POINT — Bettie Sain York, 88 of High Point passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Born in High Point she is the daughter of the late Cecil and Bernice Sain. She is a graduate of High Point High School (Class of 1951) and High Point College. Bettie spent most of her professional career at WFMR/WMAG Radio. Her true passion was music. She started her 71 year musical career at just 17 years old as the organist at Green Street Baptist Church. She also shared her talents at Emerywood Baptist Church, Archdale United Methodist Church and First United Methodist Church through the years. Bettie was serving as the full-time organist at First Baptist Church in High Point until the time of her death.