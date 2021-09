HOLYOKE - On Sept. 11, the St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke hosted a Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day Road Race. The event featured a kids fun run, a 5K race, vendors, food, arts and crafts and inflatable slide and obstacle course. The event was the first hosted by the committee since the cancelation of the 2020 St. Patrick’s Parade due to COVID-19.?The event, which was attended by dozens, took place at the Holyoke Elks and gave runners the opportunity to race at the Ashley Reservoir.

HOLYOKE, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO