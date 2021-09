BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed in a double shooting that happened in broad daylight in south Baltimore Thursday, police said. Officers responded around 1 p.m. to several shot-spotter alerts at 9th Street near Patapsco Avenue, where they found a 32-year-old man who was shot in the head. Police said he was found laying on the sidewalk and was pronounced dead at the scene. Around the corner at St. Victor Street and Patapsco Avenue, officers found a 34-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. He was hospitalized and is in stable condition, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO