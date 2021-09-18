CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida dancer falls from stripper’s pole

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 6 days ago
The show must go on, apparently.

Deputies and paramedics responded to a 911 call Saturday after the caller said a dancer at a South Florida adult entertainment club fell 20 feet from a stripper’s pole, the Miami Herald reported.

However, the owner of Scarlett’s Cabaret Miami in the village of Pembroke Park said the woman fell from a 12-foot pole but was not seriously injured, the newspaper reported.

Broward County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Veda Coleman-Wright told the Herald that dispatchers received a 911 call at about 8:25 a.m. EDT. The caller said the woman was dancing and fell from a pole to the dance platform, Coleman-Wright said.

“The caller said the injury occurred about two hours before the 911 call,” Coleman-Wright told the newspaper. The woman was taken to an area hospital, according to Coleman-Wright.

Scarlett’s is owned by J.W. Lee Inc., a subsidiary of RCI Hospitality Holdings.

The owner of the business, J.W. Lee, issued a statement Saturday, the Herald reported.

“The entertainer was performing around 5 a.m. on a stage with a 12-foot pole. There are no 20-feet poles at Scarlett’s,” Lee said in his statement. “She was immediately offered medical assistance but declined. Witnesses saw her subsequently walking and talking around the club after the incident.

“Around closing (time) she complained about her back and EMS was called. We understand she’s doing OK and didn’t sustain any serious injuries.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

