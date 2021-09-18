CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ng makes long FG with 48 seconds left, Holy Cross beats Yale

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0c0RfmI800

Matthew Sluka passed for 80 yards and rushed for 85 with two touchdowns, Derek Ng made a 47-yard field goal with 48 seconds left and Holy Cross beat Yale 20-17 on Saturday.

It was the first time Holy Cross has won at Yale since 1982.

Sluka completed 7-of-13 passes and he carried it 19 times for Holy Cross (2-1). Sluka's 1-yard scoring run gave the Crusaders their first lead at 17-14.

Yale's Jack Bosman made a 47-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter to tie it at 17. Ng's kick capped an eight-play, 18-yard drive that took four-plus minutes off the clock, and Walter Reynolds sealed it with an interception.

The Crusaders started the season with an FBS victory at UConn, 38-28, for their first Bowl Subdivision victory since 2002 — but were upended by Merrimack 35-21 last week in their home opener.

Griffin O’Connor threw for 234 yards and two touchdowns for Yale (0-1), which played for the first time since Nov. 23, 2019.

O’Connor connected with Jackson Hawes on a 19-yard touchdown for a 7-0 lead. Tight end JJ Howland was left wide open over the middle and raced for a 74-yard touchdown, breaking a tackle near the end zone for a 14-0 lead. Howland had three receptions for 102 yards.

