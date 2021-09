When you think of SEC football in the modern era, it isn’t long until you think of Alabama and Florida. Since the initial expansion of the SEC and the founding of the SEC Championship Game in 1992, no programs have appeared in more title games (13 each). No teams have faced off for more SEC championships either, with the Tide and Gators meeting 10 times for the title. How dominant have Alabama and Florida been? You have to count the sum of the next 4 most common matchups just to reach the 10 Alabama-Florida games that have been played for the SEC title.

