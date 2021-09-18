CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Hill's 4 TD passes lift Rhode Island past Brown 45-24

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0c0RfRhl00

Kasim Hill threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, and Jordan Jones returned an interception 100 yards as Rhode Island raced to a 45-24 win over Brown on Saturday.

Hill had touchdown passes of 7 yards to Caleb Warren and 80 yards to Matt Pires sandwiched around a Justin Antrum 1-yard plunge in a 21-point third quarter that broke the game open.

Rhode Island had a 17-14 lead at halftime in the 105th meeting between the in-state rivals. In the 39th Governor's Cup, the Rams have a 20-19 edge as they opened 3-0 for the eighth time in school history. The last time URI went 3-0 was in 2005 and the first was 1898. It was the season opener for Brown.

Hill was 13 for 19 for 321 yards as the Rams piled up 523 yards. Jones had his pick-six in the fourth quarter.

Treyvon Hobbs was 36 of 60 for 351 yards with two touchdowns for Brown but was intercepted twice. The Bears had 436 yards on offense.

———

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Rams#Bears#American Football#Ap
The Hill

Biden does not plan to shield Trump docs in Jan. 6 probe

President Biden has determined that he does not plan to assert executive privilege to shield Trump-era documents sought by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. “We take this matter incredibly seriously. The president has already concluded that it would not...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

401K+
Followers
103K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy