Trey Anastasio Band Debuts New Lineup At Thompson’s Point [Photos]

Trey Anastasio Band began its tour with a show on Friday at Thompson’s Point in Portland, ME. The concert notably saw the debut of new bassist Dezron Douglas, as well as the recently-announced substitute saxophone player Cochemea Gastelum. Dlouglas’ addition to TAB was announced earlier this summer following the death of founding bassist Tony Markellis, while Gastelum’s addition was revealed just earlier this week when James Casey announced he would miss the summer tour as he undergoes chemotherapy for colon cancer.