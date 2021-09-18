CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox win fourth straight, club O’s again

By Steve Conroy
Boston Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the Red Sox are able to make it to the post-season at the expense of their ancient rival Yankees, they should send a bouquet of roses to the city of Baltimore. While the floundering Yanks managed to lose eight times to the cellar-dwelling Orioles, the O’s rolled over yet again for the Sox on Saturday. Behind a three-hit, four RBI performance from Xander Bogaerts and solid relief work from Tanner Houck, the Sox picked up their 11th win of the year over the O’s, who suffered their 101st loss of their wretched season in a 9-3 drubbing at Fenway Park.

