Dr. Garassino on Subgroup Analyses of the VISION Trial in METex14-Altered NSCLC

By Marina Chiara Garassino, MD
onclive.com
 6 days ago

Marina Garassino, MD, discusses the results of subgroup analyses of the phase 2 VISION trial in MET exon 14 skipping mutation–positive non-small cell lung cancer. Marina Garassino, MD, professor of Medicine, Hematology and Oncology, The University of Chicago Department of Medicine, discusses the results of subgroup analyses of the phase 2 VISION trial (NCT02864992) in MET exon 14 (METex14) skipping mutation–positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

