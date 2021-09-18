Man, girlfriend arrested in North Mississippi for murder of 14-year-old, police say
Tunica, Miss. — A man and his girlfriend were taken into custody in Tunica on Friday for what authorities are calling the senseless killing of a 14-year-old.
According to the Shelbyville Police Department, both Horatio Rice and Tiffany Taylor were arrested by the U.S. Marshals in Tunica.
Five days earlier, authorities said the couple murdered 14-year-old Israel Domingo Pascual in Shelbyville, Tennessee, a city just south of Nashville.
The 39-year-old Rice was quickly added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations’ “10 Most Wanted” list.
The TBI offered up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest.
Now in custody, Rice has been charged with first-degree murder.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Comments / 15