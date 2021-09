Antioch University New England PsyD in Clinical Psychology faculty Dr. Lorraine Mangione and Dr. Katherine (Kate) Evarts, and student Casey Buonocore, presented at the American Psychological Association’s (APA) 2021 Annual Convention. The title of their symposium was “The #MeToo Movement: Using Technology and Creativity in Healing.” The presentations included: “Women, #MeToo, & Creativity: Healing Interactions” by Mangione, “Development of the Padlet Display of Creative Responses in the #MeToo Movement” by Evarts, and “Spending Time with the Padlet Display: What Does It Mean” by Buonocore.

COLLEGES ・ 13 DAYS AGO