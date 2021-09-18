CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jets strongly considered keeping Sam Darnold

By Sam Robinson
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eEAtw_0c0RdrWx00
Carolina sent a 2021 sixth-round pick and two 2022 picks ? second- and fourth-rounders ? for Sam Darnold. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Before the teams’ April trade, which sent Darnold to Carolina for three draft choices, the Jets strongly considered keeping their previous starter and still drafting Wilson, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com notes. Robert Saleh indicated the Jets would have been OK with both passers on the 2021 roster.

It would’ve been fine in either direction,” Saleh said. “Whether we had Zach at the reins, whether we had Sam, it didn’t really matter to us.”

The Jets could have made the arrangement work, cost-wise, with Darnold’s rookie deal running through 2021. By picking up Darnold’s fifth-year option, the Panthers have extended the deal to 2022. Of course, this also would have introduced the prospect of Wilson being blocked by a former top-three quarterback pick who did not have a long-term future with the franchise.

The Cardinals scuttled this type of plan two years ago, trading top-10 pick Josh Rosen after drafting Kyler Murray first overall a year later. Although the 2012 Colts and 2016 Eagles’ situations were a bit different, both teams moved incumbent starters — former No. 1 overall picks Peyton Manning and Sam Bradford — off their rosters to clear respective paths for Andrew Luck and Carson Wentz. The Chiefs went the other way four years ago, and Patrick Mahomes benefited from ex-No. 1 selection Alex Smith‘s mentoring. Darnold, however, did not offer the stability Smith did and, in his fourth season, made less sense as a mentor for Wilson.

Carolina sent a 2021 sixth-round pick and two 2022 picks — second- and fourth-rounders — for Darnold. The Panthers traded Teddy Bridgewater to the Broncos shortly after making that deal. Jets GM Joe Douglas said that Gang Green landing the No. 2 overall pick changed the blueprint. Darnold likely would still be a Jet had last year’s 2-14 finish not secured such a valuable draft choice. Wilson is now the future in New York. The Jets steered clear of veteran backups as well, giving the BYU prospect every opportunity to receive first-team practice reps leading up to his rookie season.

Comments / 2

Related
FanSided

The Jets should trade for Sam Darnold right now

Without debate, the New York Jets must trade for Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold. Leave it up to the New York Jets to make another GOB Bluth-level huge mistake by trading away Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers and then drafting Zach Wilson No. 2 overall out of BYU. Done...
NFL
foxwilmington.com

Sam Darnold, Christian McCaffrey have a day (at a time)

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers talk a lot about valuing people who are the same guys every day. So if you went to the postgame interview room hoping Sam Darnold might be gloating about a win against his old team, or Christian McCaffrey might be over the top talking about his workload after a season lost to injury, well, you haven’t been paying attention to who they are.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Smith
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Andrew Luck
NBC Sports

Sam Darnold: It’s a good feeling to be 2-0

Sam Darnold experienced a few winning streaks while he was with the Jets, but none of them amounted to much. The Jets won two straight his rookie year to even their record at 3-3, but lost nine of their last 10 games to finish 4-12. A three-game winning streak in 2019 came after they opened the season with a 1-7 record and last year’s two-game winning streak came after the Jets lost their first 13 games of the season, but he didn’t wait so long to put together multiple wins with the Panthers.
NFL
chatsports.com

NY Jets fall to Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers, 19-14 (Highlights)

Zach Wilson vs. Sam Darnold goes to the former guy, as the New York #Jets couldn't overcome a slow start and fall to the Carolina Panthers, 19-14. pic.twitter.com/RhjOjgrRPm. — Jets X-Factor (@jetsxfactor) September 12, 2021. Sam Darnold’s two scores, one through the air and one on the ground, haunted his...
NFL
Yardbarker

Jets-Panthers Prediction: First Win For Zach Wilson or Revenge For Sam Darnold?

Coming off a two-win season, with an eventful offseason in the rearview mirror, Sunday is the beginning of a new era for the New York Jets. A new head coach and a new franchise quarterback will lead a young and unproven roster into Carolina, looking to begin the 2021 regular season with a victory over the Panthers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#Espn Com#Panthers#Cardinals#Eagles#Chiefs#Broncos#Gm#Gang Green#Byu
FanBuzz

Sam Darnold & His Girlfriend Split Up After He Was Drafted

The discourse going into the 2018 NFL Draft surrounded Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield. Experts and talk-show personalities debated who should go No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Browns. We know the story. The Browns took Mayfield and Darnold went No. 3 to the New York Jets. Darnold, a college...
NFL
USA Today

Jets LB C.J. Mosley looking forward to finally hitting Sam Darnold

The quarterback is off-limits for defensive players during practice, so linebacker C.J. Mosley never had the opportunity to sack or even touch Sam Darnold during drills when they were teammates. That changes Sunday, though, when the Jets take on Darnold’s new team, the Panthers, in Week 1. Mosley will finally...
NFL
carolinablitz.com

There’s Nothing for Sam Darnold to Prove Sunday Against Former Team

A lot is being made of Sam Darnold opening his new chapter with the Panthers against his ex. But Sunday’s match-up against the Jets isn’t a revenge game. It’s not going to determine the season and it’s not going to determine if Darnold is the quarterback everyone thought he would be when he was selected as the 3rd overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Sam’s job Sunday is simple. Play mistake-free football and get the rock into the hands of his play-makers – and that starts with getting back to basics.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Jets at Panthers score, takeaways: Sam Darnold wins Carolina debut vs. former team; rookie Zach Wilson uneven

It wasn't exactly the barnburner you were hoping to see, but things got extremely interesting before it was all said and done. The New York Jets were putting up little resistance for much of the game, but some late-game gumption from rookie first-round pick Zach Wilson gave the Carolina Panthers a real last-minute scare before escaping with a 19-14 victory at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte Sunday afternoon. In any other season, barring you being a fan of either team, you'd probably would've glossed over this Week 1 matchup. But in 2021, you would've been foolish to do so, even though it didn't burn down the scoreboard. Headlined by Wilson working to outplay his predecessor in former Jets first-round pick Sam Darnold, it was the latter who had the last laugh.
NFL
chatsports.com

Sam Darnold hits Robby Anderson with first touchdown pass for Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold and wide receiver Robby Anderson insisted all week there was no revenge factor in Sunday's season opener against the New York Jets. But the two made their former team pay for moving on from them in the second quarter when Darnold completed...
NFL
Record-Journal

Darnold, defense lead Panthers past Wilson, Jets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If beating the team that traded him gave Sam Darnold any vindication, the fourth-year quarterback certainly wasn't sharing it. “No, not for me,” Darnold said. Darnold maintained his even-keeled persona after throwing for 279 yards and a touchdown and running for another score, helping the Carolina Panthers...
NFL
Newsday

A Week 1 delight for Jets fans: New QB Zach Wilson vs. former QB Sam Darnold

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Zach Wilson and Sam Darnold almost shared a quarterback room in the Jets training center. On Sunday, they will be sharing the spotlight. Wilson, the prized rookie quarterback whom the Jets drafted second overall, will make his NFL debut inside Bank of America Stadium. Darnold, the Jets’ former franchise quarterback whom they drafted third overall in 2018, will make making his Carolina Panthers’ debut and face his former team for the first time.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
629K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy