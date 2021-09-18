CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kailua-kona, HI

Trending news headlines in Kailua Kona

 6 days ago

(KAILUA KONA, HI) The news in Kailua Kona never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Hawaii County / kitv.com

Nonprofit Malama Ia Hawaii brings vaccine to remote areas on Big Island

Nonprofit Malama Ia Hawaii brings vaccine to remote areas on Big Island

A Big Island nonprofit is using creative ways to win over hesitant residents in remote communities that have low vaccination rates. Malama ia Hawaii has been doing COVID-19 education and testing in Hawaii County over the past year. The small team -- led by a retired assistant police chief Marshall Kanehailua and retired deputy fire chief Lance -- partner with businesses to offer gift cards at pop-up vaccine clinics in places like Ocean View. Read more

Comments
avatar

I was born pureblood. I will remain a pureblood. Nothing will go into my veins that scribbles on my DNA. EVER.

4 likes 1 reply

avatar

There ya go..Spreading it to one's not even effected by it..& You People wonder how IT Spreads..You're not too bright are you. 🐑

1 like

Laupahoehoe / bigislandnow.com

HFD Responds to Fire at Big Island Gym

HFD Responds to Fire at Big Island Gym

A small structure fire broke out at the Laupahoehoe Gym early Thursday afternoon, according to a report from the Hawai´i Fire Department. Firefighters responded to the call at 1:18 pm to the smoldering fire, which was isolated to a section of the exterior stairs and the floor of the gym itself. Read more

Hawaii County / staradvertiser.com

Hawaii records 8 new coronavirus-related deaths, 569 additional COVID-19 infections

Hawaii records 8 new coronavirus-related deaths, 569 additional COVID-19 infections

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported eight new coronavirus-related deaths and 569 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 702 fatalities and 75,006 cases. No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths. Today’s new confirmed and probable... Read more

Hawaii / staradvertiser.com

Hawaii State Health Department report highlights COVID clusters at 2 neighbor island schools

Hawaii State Health Department report highlights COVID clusters at 2 neighbor island schools

The Hawaii Department of Health’s cluster report this week focuses on outbreaks in educational settings, which it says it is prioritizing, along with health care facilities and congregate settings like correctional facilities. The report focuses on two clusters that took place at schools last month —one at an independent school... Read more

Comments

With Kailua-Kona Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments

