Trending local news in Saint Joseph

Top 5: What’s happening in the area

South Side Fall Festival returns this weekend: After getting canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, the South Side Fall Festival’s weekend of fun, music and food returns to Hyde Park Sept. 17 to 19. Operating under the theme of “Everyday Heroes,” the festival will honor those who continue to help the area get through a raging pandemic. The event will include a parade, fireworks, live music and food. It is free and open to the public. Read more