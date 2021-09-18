Trending local news in Saint Joseph

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

St Joseph Bulletin
St Joseph Bulletin
 6 days ago

(SAINT JOSEPH, MO) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Saint Joseph.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

St Joseph / kq2.com

Local law enforcement reacts to shooting death of IPD officer

Local law enforcement reacts to shooting death of IPD officer

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Though the shooting death of police officer Blaize Madrid-Evans happened in Independence, for local law enforcement it's a reality check. "I didn't know this young man, but it does hit home for all of us." Sheriff Bill Puett, Buchanan County said. Madrid-Evans died Wednesday after a suspect... Read more

St Joseph / stjosephpost.com

Southside Fall Festival returns to St. Joseph this weekend

Southside Fall Festival returns to St. Joseph this weekend

The Southside Festival will return to Hyde Park in St. Joseph this weekend, after a year off last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Festival Co-Chair Gary Pettis says as COVID numbers rose, organizers made the decision to cancel the festival. But the planning made last year will hold up this year. Read more

St Joseph / newspressnow.com

Top 5: What’s happening in the area

Top 5: What's happening in the area

South Side Fall Festival returns this weekend: After getting canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, the South Side Fall Festival’s weekend of fun, music and food returns to Hyde Park Sept. 17 to 19. Operating under the theme of “Everyday Heroes,” the festival will honor those who continue to help the area get through a raging pandemic. The event will include a parade, fireworks, live music and food. It is free and open to the public. Read more

St Joseph / stjosephpost.com

Good, deep pool of applicants for St. Joseph Fire Chief

Good, deep pool of applicants for St. Joseph Fire Chief

St. Joseph has received more than 30 applications for Fire Chief. City Manager Bryan Carter says city officials decided to narrow the search to replace Mike Dalsing, who retired as Fire Chief June 10th. “So, some of the feedback we got early on as Chief Dalsing was anticipating and announcing... Read more

St Joseph Bulletin

St Joseph Bulletin

St Joseph, MO
ABOUT

With St Joseph Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

