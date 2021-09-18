News wrap: Headlines in Saint Augustine
Wheels up: Private jet business readies official launch in St. Augustine
People who want to take a surfing trip to Nicaragua, book a business flight quickly or head to the Bahamas for vacation ― and want to do so with a private jet ― have that option in St. Augustine. Matt Liotta and his team created the business Volato, which allows... Read more
Marco's Pizza brings its White Cheezy and other original pies to St. Augustine
Marco's Pizza, a national pizza chain, will open its first St. Augustine location on Monday. The store is located at 74 Capulet Drive, in the Murabella section of northwest St. Johns County. St. Augustine residents and owners Hinesh Patel and Chirag Patel are launching the franchise. More in restaurant news:St.... Read more
Anti-Vaccine Extremist From South Florida Who Hoped to Get COVID-19 Has "Brutal" Case
Laura Loomer needs to be more careful what she wishes for. Nine months ago, the anti-Muslim, anti-vaccine extremist and self-proclaimed most banned woman on the internet took to the conservative social-media app Parler to express her sincere interest in contracting COVID-19: "I hope I get COVID so I can prove to people I've had bouts of food poisoning that are more serious and life threatening than a hyped up virus," she posted on December 30, 2020. "Have you ever eaten bad fajitas? That will kill you faster than COVID." Read more
Yet even though she has the virus that she wanted, that she asked for so she could disprove the severity of the sickness. How’s that working out for you??? Asking for a friend.
not sorry, I only feel sorry for the people that doesn't everything not to get and get it. For this kind I don't have any sympathy. Sorry.
King tides over the weekend mean possible flooding ahead for St. Augustine
Extra high tides will be more common in St. Johns County over the next few days and in the months to come, which could bring flooding in downtown St. Augustine and other areas. "We're in that season," said Jessica Beach, the city's chief resilience officer. Beach is among the city... Read more