Saint Augustine, FL

News wrap: Headlines in Saint Augustine

St. Augustine News Beat
 6 days ago

(SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL) What’s going on in Saint Augustine? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

For more stories like these, click here.

St. Augustine / staugustine.com

People who want to take a surfing trip to Nicaragua, book a business flight quickly or head to the Bahamas for vacation ― and want to do so with a private jet ― have that option in St. Augustine. Matt Liotta and his team created the business Volato, which allows... Read more

St. Augustine / staugustine.com

Marco's Pizza, a national pizza chain, will open its first St. Augustine location on Monday. The store is located at 74 Capulet Drive, in the Murabella section of northwest St. Johns County. St. Augustine residents and owners Hinesh Patel and Chirag Patel are launching the franchise. More in restaurant news:St.... Read more

Florida / miaminewtimes.com

Laura Loomer needs to be more careful what she wishes for. Nine months ago, the anti-Muslim, anti-vaccine extremist and self-proclaimed most banned woman on the internet took to the conservative social-media app Parler to express her sincere interest in contracting COVID-19: "I hope I get COVID so I can prove to people I've had bouts of food poisoning that are more serious and life threatening than a hyped up virus," she posted on December 30, 2020. "Have you ever eaten bad fajitas? That will kill you faster than COVID." Read more

Yet even though she has the virus that she wanted, that she asked for so she could disprove the severity of the sickness. How’s that working out for you??? Asking for a friend.

not sorry, I only feel sorry for the people that doesn't everything not to get and get it. For this kind I don't have any sympathy. Sorry.

St. Augustine / staugustine.com

Extra high tides will be more common in St. Johns County over the next few days and in the months to come, which could bring flooding in downtown St. Augustine and other areas. "We're in that season," said Jessica Beach, the city's chief resilience officer. Beach is among the city... Read more

NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
