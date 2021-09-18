Top stories trending in Philadelphia
Raising taxes will make city more competitive, alderman Clearman insists
Raising taxes will make Philadelphia more competitive with other surrounding cities, Ward 1 Alderman Justin Clearman said Wednesday evening during a public hearing on a proposed tax hike. “I just believe for us being in a competitive marketplace with the rest of the towns that are within a 50-mile radius... Read more
There’s already not many jobs around Philadelphia, raising taxes will only help career politicians. The people who deal with day to day real life are the ones that will suffer. But leave it to the ones that vote on their own raises to raise taxes on everyone else.
Man faces attempted murder charges in Sunday shooting
Philadelphia Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting reported Sunday at a Pecan Avenue convenience store. Allen Easley, 33, 2085 Highway 397, Preston, faces charges of attempted murder. “The case is still under investigation,” a Philadelphia Police social media post said. The incident was reported at 1:22... Read more
According to the law enforcement when my family member was shot multiple times, is that Mississippi doesn’t have an attempted murder charge, only aggravated assault or assault with a deadly weapon.
PHILADELPHIA, Miss.–Your taxes could be going up in Philadelphia. City aldermen voted on raising over $366,000 more per year for the city budget by bumping taxes up. They had a public hearing Wednesday, the voted 3 to 2 in favor of the increase. The increase could be used to fund...