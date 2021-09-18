Top stories trending in Philadelphia

5X5X5X Jackpot Slot 3 Reel 15 Credit Slot

Thank you for spending time with us today. We hope you enjoy the video and will SUBSCRIBE to be part of our growing channel! Remember to give the video a 👍 and click the notifications 🔔!! #GulfCoastSlots #OldSchool #Casino #NewSlotVideos #3ReelSlots #Jackpot #JackpotHandpay #BigWin #LasVegas #Pokie #Money #SlotWin #SlotJackpot #HighLimitSlots Welcome to Gulf Coast Slots video channel! We are a husband and wife team that enjoys playing casino slots. We play a variety of slots from high limit to low rolling, old school 3 reel and new video slots. Let us know if there is a specific game that you would like for us to play. We play at casinos on the Mississippi Gulf Coast and Tribal Casinos in Alabama and Mississippi. We record and share our jackpots, other wins and losses on our channel. We hope you enjoy and subscribe to our channel!! Videos on our channel are the intellectual property of Gulf Coast Slots. You do not have permission to publish or re-use without written consent from Gulf Coast Slots. This video is not intended to encourage gambling of any kind. This video is for entertainment only! If you do gamble, please gamble responsibly! Slot play is recreational, not a source for steady income! Follow our Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/GULF-COAST-SLOTS-102364085059109/ Equipment Video editing- Splice Copyright music intro/outro - SPLICE License information www.bendingspoons.com Camera- iPhone XS Max Thumbnails - Canva & PS Express Read more