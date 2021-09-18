Top stories trending in Canon City

Abbey Winery gearing up for 19th annual Harvest Festival

The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey is busy making preparations for its 19th annual Harvest Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 25 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 26 on the winery grounds at 3011 E. U.S. 50. The fest is free and open to the public and features wine, live music, food, chili roasting, freshly harvested produce and arts and crafts vendors. Parents, please be advised that there is no Fun Zone this year for the protection of children. Read more