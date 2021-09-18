Top stories trending in Polson

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polson, MT

 6 days ago

(POLSON, MT) The news in Polson never sleeps, and we've got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Polson area, click here.

Polson / charkoosta.com

Jasper Kelli Roberts

Jasper Kelli Roberts

RONAN — Jasper Kelli Roberts was born September 1st, 2021 at the St. Luke New Beginnings Birth Center. He weighed 7 lbs. 11 oz. Parents are Terrill Roberts and Mara Torgerson of Polson. Paternal grandparents are Robin Gellegos of Layton, UT and Jake Roberts of Florida. Maternal grandparents are Dallas... Read more

Polson / charkoosta.com

Alexis Evelyn Marie Monroe

Alexis Evelyn Marie Monroe

POLSON — Huntyr Smith announces the birth of her sister Alexis Evelyn Marie Monroe who was born August 23, 2021 at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center’s Nesting Place. Alexia was 18” and weighed 6 lbs., 10 ozs. Her parents are Jewel Zakit and Jason Monroe of Ronan. Maternal grandparents are... Read more

Lake County / leaderadvertiser.com

Birth Announcements

Birth Announcements

Recent birth announcements for Lake County. You can click through the photos above. Briar Kay Geldrich was born July 27, 2021 at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center’s Nesting Place in Polson. She was 20 inches and weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Briar’s mother is Alexia Geldrich of Polson. Her maternal grandparent is Amber Wolfenden. Her maternal great-grandparents are Rita and JD Matthews. Read more

Polson / youtube.com

Home For Sale: 100 Rocky Point Road B5, Polson, MT 59860 | CENTURY 21

Home For Sale: 100 Rocky Point Road B5, Polson, MT 59860 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://100RockyPointRoadB5.C21.com 100 Rocky Point Road B5 Polson, MT 59860 MLS 22114733 Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 Building Area: 2100 Sq. Ft. Flathead Lake condo with deeded boatslip! This 2100 sf condo, overlooking the stunning expanse of Flathead Lake and the Mission Mountains, offers all of the conveniences and joy of lake living without any of the hassles. Unit B5 features a master bedroom suite with fireplace, 2 guest bedrooms plus office, guest bathroom, and fabulous open living/kitchen/dining with fireplace. The condo is situated on the corner of the building, allowing privacy and natural light. Additional amenities include 2 covered parking spaces, storage locker, elevator, trex deck, access to tennis courts, common beach area, and your private boatslip. Call the Smith Team at 406 261 0641 or your real estate professional for more information. Contact Agent: Sarah Beck Big Sky Real Estate Read more

NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
