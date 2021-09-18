Top stories trending in Polson
(POLSON, MT)
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Polson area, click here.
Jasper Kelli Roberts
RONAN — Jasper Kelli Roberts was born September 1st, 2021 at the St. Luke New Beginnings Birth Center. He weighed 7 lbs. 11 oz. Parents are Terrill Roberts and Mara Torgerson of Polson. Paternal grandparents are Robin Gellegos of Layton, UT and Jake Roberts of Florida. Maternal grandparents are Dallas... Read more
Alexis Evelyn Marie Monroe
POLSON — Huntyr Smith announces the birth of her sister Alexis Evelyn Marie Monroe who was born August 23, 2021 at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center’s Nesting Place. Alexia was 18” and weighed 6 lbs., 10 ozs. Her parents are Jewel Zakit and Jason Monroe of Ronan. Maternal grandparents are... Read more
Birth Announcements
Recent birth announcements for Lake County. You can click through the photos above. Briar Kay Geldrich was born July 27, 2021 at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center’s Nesting Place in Polson. She was 20 inches and weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Briar’s mother is Alexia Geldrich of Polson. Her maternal grandparent is Amber Wolfenden. Her maternal great-grandparents are Rita and JD Matthews. Read more
