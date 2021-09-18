What's up: Top news in Perryton

Joe Southerland

Foster “Joe” Southerland, 63, gained his golden hard hat on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. He was born Feb.27, 1958, in Perryton,to Eldon and Vivian Southerland. Joe married Donna Harmon on Dec. 24, 1976. Joe grew up in the Texas Panhandle and lived in Perryton until 2008, when he moved to Bridge Creek, OK, to be around the grandsons and watch them grow up. Read more