What's up: Top news in Perryton

Betty Anne Freeman
Betty Anne Freeman, 78, passed away Sept. 11, 2021 in Amarillo after a short illness. A memorial service to celebrate Betty Anne’s life will be held on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Perryton with Dr. Rev. Mert Cooper officiating. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home of Perryton. Read more
Fleming rites held
Wayne Allen Fleming, Jr., 42, of Amarillo, formerly of Perryton, died Sept. 10, 2021. Services were held Monday, Sept. 13, at Key Heights Baptist Church in Perryton with Rev. Hiram Reyes officiating. Burial was in Ochiltree Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home. He was born... Read more
KEEPING THE BEAT
Members of the Pride of Perryton Ranger Band drumline were hard at work, along with the rest of the band, during marching drills on Wednesday morning at Perryton High School. The Ranger Band can be seen working to raise spirit and entertain the crowds at every Perryton Rangers football game. Read more
Joe Southerland
Foster “Joe” Southerland, 63, gained his golden hard hat on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. He was born Feb.27, 1958, in Perryton,to Eldon and Vivian Southerland. Joe married Donna Harmon on Dec. 24, 1976. Joe grew up in the Texas Panhandle and lived in Perryton until 2008, when he moved to Bridge Creek, OK, to be around the grandsons and watch them grow up. Read more
