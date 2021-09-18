CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Perryton, TX

What's up: Top news in Perryton

Perryton Daily
Perryton Daily
 6 days ago

(PERRYTON, TX) Here are today’s top stories from the Perryton area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Perryton area, click here.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Perryton / perrytonherald.com

Betty Anne Freeman

Betty Anne Freeman

Betty Anne Freeman, 78, passed away Sept. 11, 2021 in Amarillo after a short illness. A memorial service to celebrate Betty Anne’s life will be held on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Perryton with Dr. Rev. Mert Cooper officiating. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home of Perryton. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Perryton / perrytonherald.com

Fleming rites held

Fleming rites held

Wayne Allen Fleming, Jr., 42, of Amarillo, formerly of Perryton, died Sept. 10, 2021. Services were held Monday, Sept. 13, at Key Heights Baptist Church in Perryton with Rev. Hiram Reyes officiating. Burial was in Ochiltree Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home. He was born... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Perryton / perrytonherald.com

KEEPING THE BEAT

KEEPING THE BEAT

Members of the Pride of Perryton Ranger Band drumline were hard at work, along with the rest of the band, during marching drills on Wednesday morning at Perryton High School. The Ranger Band can be seen working to raise spirit and entertain the crowds at every Perryton Rangers football game. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Perryton / perrytonherald.com

Joe Southerland

Joe Southerland

Foster “Joe” Southerland, 63, gained his golden hard hat on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. He was born Feb.27, 1958, in Perryton,to Eldon and Vivian Southerland. Joe married Donna Harmon on Dec. 24, 1976. Joe grew up in the Texas Panhandle and lived in Perryton until 2008, when he moved to Bridge Creek, OK, to be around the grandsons and watch them grow up. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Perryton, TX
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Perryton Daily

Perryton Daily

Perryton, TX
12
Followers
178
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Perryton Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy