Top Mountain Grove news stories

Middle school teams fall to Mountain Grove
Salem seventh grade fell to Mountain Grove at home Sept. 16. Will Land had a long 70-yard touchdown run for the Tigers to start the game. The Tigers had a tough time moving the ball after that play. “I have to give credit to Mountain Grove for being more physical... Read more
Home For Sale: 614 Baden Ave., Mountain Grove, MO 65711 | CENTURY 21
For more information visit http://614BadenAve.C21.com 614 Baden Ave. Mountain Grove, MO 65711 MLS 60199539 Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 Building Area: 1050 Sq. Ft. Two bedroom one bathroom house in a working class neighborhood that could be easily converted into 3 bedrooms. The house is a bit of a fixer upper, but some work could make this a cute starter home, your home for retirement living, or a good rental property. The bonus here is the big 24x34 shop with a concrete floor with plenty of room to store your toys and work on your hobbies. Contact Agent: Mike Hendershot Earth Outdoor Properties Read more
Mountain Grove man arrested for Domestic Assault
Houston, MO – On September 16, 2021, Texas County Deputies responded to County Line Road in the Mountain Grove area for a report of a domestic disturbance. Deputies contacted a male subject operating a vehicle on the county road. The male later identified as Kaleb Smith stated his female companion had run into the woods. Deputies located the female who reported Smith had bitten her shoulder, tackled her, and dragged her down the road while punching her face, back and head. Deputies observed marks and injuries on the female consistent with the report. Read more
and the meth beat goes on. poor girl. I pray for her safety & that she becomes more selective in the boyfriend department.
