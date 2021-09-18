CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mountain Grove, MO

Top Mountain Grove news stories

Mountain Grove News Alert
Mountain Grove News Alert
 6 days ago

(MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO) The news in Mountain Grove never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Mountain Grove area, click here.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Mountain Grove / thesalemnewsonline.com

Middle school teams fall to Mountain Grove

Middle school teams fall to Mountain Grove

Salem seventh grade fell to Mountain Grove at home Sept. 16. Will Land had a long 70-yard touchdown run for the Tigers to start the game. The Tigers had a tough time moving the ball after that play. “I have to give credit to Mountain Grove for being more physical... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Mountain Grove / youtube.com

Home For Sale: 614 Baden Ave., Mountain Grove, MO 65711 | CENTURY 21

Home For Sale: 614 Baden Ave., Mountain Grove, MO 65711 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://614BadenAve.C21.com 614 Baden Ave. Mountain Grove, MO 65711 MLS 60199539 Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 Building Area: 1050 Sq. Ft. Two bedroom one bathroom house in a working class neighborhood that could be easily converted into 3 bedrooms. The house is a bit of a fixer upper, but some work could make this a cute starter home, your home for retirement living, or a good rental property. The bonus here is the big 24x34 shop with a concrete floor with plenty of room to store your toys and work on your hobbies. Contact Agent: Mike Hendershot Earth Outdoor Properties Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Mountain Grove / houstonherald.com

County man charged after allegedly assaulting woman

County man charged after allegedly assaulting woman

A man faces a felony charge after a Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation of an incident on Thursday. Kaleb D. Smith, 19, of Mountain Grove, is charged with second-degree domestic assault (a class D felony). Sheriff Scott Lindsey said deputies responded to County Line Road in the Mountain Grove area... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Mountain Grove / ozarkradionews.com

Mountain Grove man arrested for Domestic Assault

Mountain Grove man arrested for Domestic Assault

Houston, MO – On September 16, 2021, Texas County Deputies responded to County Line Road in the Mountain Grove area for a report of a domestic disturbance. Deputies contacted a male subject operating a vehicle on the county road. The male later identified as Kaleb Smith stated his female companion had run into the woods. Deputies located the female who reported Smith had bitten her shoulder, tackled her, and dragged her down the road while punching her face, back and head. Deputies observed marks and injuries on the female consistent with the report. Read more

Comments
avatar

and the meth beat goes on. poor girl. I pray for her safety & that she becomes more selective in the boyfriend department.

1 like

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
Mountain Grove, MO
Government
City
Mountain Grove, MO
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mountain Grove News Alert

Mountain Grove News Alert

Mountain Grove, MO
49
Followers
212
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mountain Grove News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy