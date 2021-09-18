Top Mountain Grove news stories

(MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO) The news in Mountain Grove never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Middle school teams fall to Mountain Grove Salem seventh grade fell to Mountain Grove at home Sept. 16. Will Land had a long 70-yard touchdown run for the Tigers to start the game. The Tigers had a tough time moving the ball after that play. “I have to give credit to Mountain Grove for being more physical... Read more

Home For Sale: 614 Baden Ave., Mountain Grove, MO 65711 | CENTURY 21 For more information visit http://614BadenAve.C21.com 614 Baden Ave. Mountain Grove, MO 65711 MLS 60199539 Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 Building Area: 1050 Sq. Ft. Two bedroom one bathroom house in a working class neighborhood that could be easily converted into 3 bedrooms. The house is a bit of a fixer upper, but some work could make this a cute starter home, your home for retirement living, or a good rental property. The bonus here is the big 24x34 shop with a concrete floor with plenty of room to store your toys and work on your hobbies. Contact Agent: Mike Hendershot Earth Outdoor Properties Read more

County man charged after allegedly assaulting woman A man faces a felony charge after a Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation of an incident on Thursday. Kaleb D. Smith, 19, of Mountain Grove, is charged with second-degree domestic assault (a class D felony). Sheriff Scott Lindsey said deputies responded to County Line Road in the Mountain Grove area... Read more

