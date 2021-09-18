Jackson news wrap: What’s trending

(JACKSON, AL) The news in Jackson never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Jackson Academy shuts-out SCA Rebels The Jackson Academy Eagles won their fourth game of the season by defeating South Choctaw Academy Friday night at home in a key region game. "The defense was rolling tonight," Head Coach Jacob Webb said. "Coach Devin Roberts doing phenomenal with the defense. The players are doing a phenomenal job. "It makes the offense a little bit easier knowing you […]

JHS drops region tilt to Vigor 39-13 The Jackson High School Aggies lost 39-13 to the Vigor Wolves in a key region game last Saturday afternoon at Ladd- Peebles Stadium in Mobile. "They are big and have really big backs and are hard to tackle," Head Coach Cody Flournoy said. "They did a really good job and had a good scheme. Vigor is a very good football […]

Breland, Mullinix announce November wedding plans Mr. and Mrs. Brian Breland of Semmes announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Samantha Jane, to Mr. Griffin Bailey Mullinix. Mr. Mullinix is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Tim Mullinix of Jackson. The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mrs. Janie Newberry of Semmes and the late...

