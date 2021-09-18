CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson news wrap: What’s trending

Jackson News Flash
Jackson News Flash
 6 days ago

(JACKSON, AL) The news in Jackson never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Jackson / clarkecountydemocrat.com

Jackson Academy shuts-out SCA Rebels

The Jackson Academy Eagles won their fourth game of the season by defeating South Choctaw Academy Friday night at home in a key region game. “The defense was rolling tonight,” Head Coach Jacob Webb said. “Coach Devin Roberts doing phenomenal with the defense. The players are doing a phenomenal job. “It makes the offense a little bit easier knowing you […] Read more

Mobile / southalabamian.com

JHS drops region tilt to Vigor 39-13

The Jackson High School Aggies lost 39-13 to the Vigor Wolves in a key region game last Saturday afternoon at Ladd- Peebles Stadium in Mobile. “They are big and have really big backs and are hard to tackle,” Head Coach Cody Flournoy said. “They did a really good job and had a good scheme. Vigor is a very good football […] Read more

Jackson / southalabamian.com

Breland, Mullinix announce November wedding plans

Mr. and Mrs. Brian Breland of Semmes announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Samantha Jane, to Mr. Griffin Bailey Mullinix. Mr. Mullinix is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Tim Mullinix of Jackson. The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mrs. Janie Newberry of Semmes and the late... Read more

Jackson / southalabamian.com

Dance studio opens in downtown Jackson

A ribbon cutting was conducted Saturday, Sept. 11, for Laura’s Dreamland Studio in downtown Jackson. The new dance studio’s director Nikedia Barnes cut the ribbon officially opening Jackson’s newest business on Commerce Street. Those attending were treated to performances by the students prior to the ribbon cutting. Among those present for the ceremony were Jackson City Council Members Jane James […] Read more

ABOUT

With Jackson News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

