Aspen, CO

What's up: Top news in Aspen

Aspen Updates
Aspen Updates
 6 days ago

(ASPEN, CO) What's going on in Aspen? Here's a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Aspen area, click here.

Garfield County

U.S. military uses Rifle Garfield County Airport for simulated war time operations

On a toasty Tuesday in western Garfield County, U.S. Air Force C-130 pilot Major Christopher Acs sought refuge from the high-desert heat in an air conditioned airport hangar normally reserved for idle charter planes sometimes booked by visitors destined for Aspen. Acs, adorned in a green jumpsuit, said military crews...

Pitkin County

Pitkin County returns to mandatory indoor mask public health order starting Thursday

Facemasks will be required in all indoor public settings in Pitkin County for everyone 2 years old and older regardless of vaccination status beginning Thursday, county public health authorities said Wednesday. Businesses or facilities that choose to implement a mandatory vaccination policy for employees and guests can receive an exemption...

Aspen

Aspen Excessive Faculty appoints John Castrese as interim sports activities director beginning September 27th

The Aspen Excessive Faculty garden. John Castrese has been employed because the interim sports activities director for Aspen Excessive Faculty, the Aspen Faculty District stated in a press launch on Tuesday. Castrese, a former defensive deal with for the College of North Texas soccer crew within the late 1990s, was...

Aspen

Aspen soccer rolls over Basalt, builds confidence, playoff hopes with third win

There was some fun post-game banter about maybe making a run at the Europa League crown, or at the very least a championship here in Colorado, but coaches and veteran players alike made sure the Aspen High School boys soccer team had its eyes aimed toward a more reasonable goal, like making the state playoffs.

With Aspen Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

