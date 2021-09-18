(ASPEN, CO) What’s going on in Aspen? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

U.S. military uses Rifle Garfield County Airport for simulated war time operations On a toasty Tuesday in western Garfield County, U.S. Air Force C-130 pilot Major Christopher Acs sought refuge from the high-desert heat in an air conditioned airport hangar normally reserved for idle charter planes sometimes booked by visitors destined for Aspen. Acs, adorned in a green jumpsuit, said military crews... Read more

Pitkin County returns to mandatory indoor mask public health order starting Thursday Facemasks will be required in all indoor public settings in Pitkin County for everyone 2 years old and older regardless of vaccination status beginning Thursday, county public health authorities said Wednesday. Businesses or facilities that choose to implement a mandatory vaccination policy for employees and guests can receive an exemption... Read more

Aspen Excessive Faculty appoints John Castrese as interim sports activities director beginning September 27th The Aspen Excessive Faculty garden. John Castrese has been employed because the interim sports activities director for Aspen Excessive Faculty, the Aspen Faculty District stated in a press launch on Tuesday. Castrese, a former defensive deal with for the College of North Texas soccer crew within the late 1990s, was... Read more

