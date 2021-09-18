Yreka news digest: Top stories today
(YREKA, CA) Here are today's top stories from the Yreka area.
COVID-19 in Siskiyou: Fairchild in 'crisis mode' as oxygen usage skyrockets by 18 times
Fairchild Medical Center in Yreka has reached crisis mode and is at capacity dealing with an influx of critically ill COVID-19 patients. While the hospital normally goes through about a million liters of oxygen per month, that number has skyrocketed to 18 million liters to assist people who are on ventilators. Read more
One Dead, Two Injured in Wrong-Way Collision on I-5 [Yreka, CA]
Wrong-Way Collision on I-5 Claimed the Life of One, Left Two Others Injured. Initially, authorities received reports of a two-vehicle collision along the northbound I-5 at about 12:30 p.m. on Monday. Furthermore, reports show that an F-250 collided head-on with a four door Maserati in the center lanes of the... Read more
Yreka schools go back to in-person learning next week
YREKA, Cali. – Yreka schools are going back to in-person learning Monday. This comes after 2 weeks of distance learning. Yreka Union School District told NBC5 News about 25% of staff and nearly 40% of its student body was affected by COVID-19. The district decided to temporarily go back to distance learning. Read more
