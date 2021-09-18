Top Berlin news stories

Mountaineer girls start off with a pair of wins

Jill Hallee battles for the ball in action against Newfound last week. (Photo Courtesy of Andy Rancloes) (click for larger version) BERLIN — The Berlin High School Varsity girls' soccer team started the 2021 campaign with two victories and a loss recently. Coach Al Woodward and his players defeated Newfound by a score of 3-2 in the season opener before then defeating Mascoma by a score of 7-0. Unfortunately, the Mountaineers would run into a strong Gilford team this past week and drop their first game of the season by a score of 7-0. In the first victory against Newfound, Berlin took a total of 26 shots while Newfound had 14. The Mountaineers came out solid but allowed an early goal to put the home team down 1-0 at the half. Makenna Peare scored the first goal of the year one minute into the second half. Peare followed up a Jill Hallee blast by putting the rebound past the keeper. Berlin would take the 2-1 lead off of Hallee's corner kick that Ava Bartoli was able to head in for her first of the season. Newfound would score their second goal of the game a few minutes later. With 20 minutes left in the game Bartoli would put the eventual game winner in the net off of another strong shot from Hallee. Chloe Dagesse finished the match with 12 saves. The defense was able to hold off the Newfound team's late rally. Read more