Top Berlin news stories

 6 days ago

(BERLIN, NH) What’s going on in Berlin? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

For more stories like these, click here.

Berlin / conwaydailysun.com

Obituary Donald S. Baillargeon

Obituary Donald S. Baillargeon

Donald S. Baillargeon, 81, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at the St. Vincent de Paul Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after a period of failing health. He was born in Berlin on October 30, 1939, the son of the late Sauveur and Alice (Gobeil) Baillargeon and... Read more

Berlin / newhampshirelakesandmountains.com

Mountaineer girls start off with a pair of wins

Mountaineer girls start off with a pair of wins

Jill Hallee battles for the ball in action against Newfound last week. (Photo Courtesy of Andy Rancloes) (click for larger version) BERLIN — The Berlin High School Varsity girls' soccer team started the 2021 campaign with two victories and a loss recently. Coach Al Woodward and his players defeated Newfound by a score of 3-2 in the season opener before then defeating Mascoma by a score of 7-0. Unfortunately, the Mountaineers would run into a strong Gilford team this past week and drop their first game of the season by a score of 7-0. In the first victory against Newfound, Berlin took a total of 26 shots while Newfound had 14. The Mountaineers came out solid but allowed an early goal to put the home team down 1-0 at the half. Makenna Peare scored the first goal of the year one minute into the second half. Peare followed up a Jill Hallee blast by putting the rebound past the keeper. Berlin would take the 2-1 lead off of Hallee's corner kick that Ava Bartoli was able to head in for her first of the season. Newfound would score their second goal of the game a few minutes later. With 20 minutes left in the game Bartoli would put the eventual game winner in the net off of another strong shot from Hallee. Chloe Dagesse finished the match with 12 saves. The defense was able to hold off the Newfound team's late rally. Read more

Berlin / nhmagazine.com

Berlin: The City That Trees Built

Berlin: The City That Trees Built

Long before Europeans explored the Upper Androscoggin River, Eastern Abenaki used it as a highway, camping in what is now Berlin to mine an important resource. At the crest of Mount Jasper, which rises sharply behind the center of Berlin, the Abenaki discovered rhyolite, a fine-grained igneous rock that could be flaked into hard, sharp points for arrows and spears. Read more

Berlin, NH
