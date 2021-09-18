CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atoka, OK

What's up: Top news in Atoka

Atoka Updates
Atoka Updates
 6 days ago

(ATOKA, OK) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Atoka.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Oklahoma / poncacitynow.com

Firefighters Rescue Oklahoma’s Own Reba McEntire After Stairwell Collapses

Firefighters Rescue Oklahoma’s Own Reba McEntire After Stairwell Collapses

ATOKA, Oklahoma – Atoka firefighters rescued several people, including Oklahoma’s Own Reba McEntire, from a second-story building after a stairwell collapsed below them. McEntire tweeted about the experience Wednesday afternoon. While my team and I were in Atoka, Oklahoma, yesterday checking out an old historical building, a staircase collapsed,” McEntire... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Oklahoma / fox10phoenix.com

Reba McEntire rescued from historic building in Oklahoma after stairs collapse

Reba McEntire rescued from historic building in Oklahoma after stairs collapse

ATOKA, Okla. - Reba McEntire was one of multiple people rescued from a historic building in Oklahoma this week after a stairwell collapsed. Video obtained by News 12 shows the country superstar being assisted out of a second-story window and onto a fire ladder by firefighters in downtown Atoka, Okla. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Atoka / usdaynews.com

What Happened to Reba McEntire while Touring in Atoka?

What Happened to Reba McEntire while Touring in Atoka?

After many people who rescued from a historic building in Oklahoma this week, fans wonder what happened to Reba McEntire after a stairwell collapsed? The star was touring an old building in Atoka, Oklahoma, on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. According to City of Atoka Emergency Management Director Travis Mullins, Reba... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Atoka / dnyuz.com

Reba McEntire ‘Not Seriously Injured’ After Rescue From Collapsed Building

Reba McEntire ‘Not Seriously Injured’ After Rescue From Collapsed Building

Country musician and actress Reba McEntire has said that she wasn’t “seriously injured” while walking inside a historic building in Atoka, Oklahoma that partially collapsed during her visit on Tuesday. “While my team and I were in Atoka, OK yesterday checking out an old historical building, a staircase collapsed,” McEntire... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atoka, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Atoka, OK
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Atoka Updates

Atoka Updates

Atoka, OK
40
Followers
212
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Atoka Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy