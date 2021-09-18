What's up: Top news in Atoka
(ATOKA, OK) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Atoka.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Firefighters Rescue Oklahoma’s Own Reba McEntire After Stairwell Collapses
ATOKA, Oklahoma – Atoka firefighters rescued several people, including Oklahoma’s Own Reba McEntire, from a second-story building after a stairwell collapsed below them. McEntire tweeted about the experience Wednesday afternoon. While my team and I were in Atoka, Oklahoma, yesterday checking out an old historical building, a staircase collapsed,” McEntire... Read more
Reba McEntire rescued from historic building in Oklahoma after stairs collapse
ATOKA, Okla. - Reba McEntire was one of multiple people rescued from a historic building in Oklahoma this week after a stairwell collapsed. Video obtained by News 12 shows the country superstar being assisted out of a second-story window and onto a fire ladder by firefighters in downtown Atoka, Okla. Read more
What Happened to Reba McEntire while Touring in Atoka?
After many people who rescued from a historic building in Oklahoma this week, fans wonder what happened to Reba McEntire after a stairwell collapsed? The star was touring an old building in Atoka, Oklahoma, on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. According to City of Atoka Emergency Management Director Travis Mullins, Reba... Read more
Reba McEntire ‘Not Seriously Injured’ After Rescue From Collapsed Building
Country musician and actress Reba McEntire has said that she wasn’t “seriously injured” while walking inside a historic building in Atoka, Oklahoma that partially collapsed during her visit on Tuesday. “While my team and I were in Atoka, OK yesterday checking out an old historical building, a staircase collapsed,” McEntire... Read more
Comments / 0