What's up: Top news in Alliance

James “Jim” Andrew Irwin (1934 - 2021)

James “Jim” Andrew Irwin age 86 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska formerly of Alliance, Nebraska died Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at The Residency Care Center in Scottsbluff. His funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Alliance with Pastor Gary Hashley officiating. Interment will follow at Alliance City Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour prior the service at the church. Visitation will be at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel Tuesday from 3-5 pm. Read more