Alliance, NE

What's up: Top news in Alliance

Alliance Dispatch
Alliance Dispatch
 6 days ago

(ALLIANCE, NE) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Alliance.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Alliance area, click here.

Alliance / panhandlepost.com

Dobby's Frontier Town, Fall Festival...Sept. 18-19

Step back into Box Butte County and Old West History this weekend at Dobby's Frontier Town, for the annual Fall Festival. Activities will run from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday, Sept. 18 and 10 am to 4 pm on Sunday Sept. 19 at Dobby's Frontier Town, 320 E. 25th St. in Alliance. Read more

Alliance / newschannelnebraska.com

ALLIANCE, NE — Authorities in Alliance are turning to the public for help to identify a person of interest in a burglary investigation. The Alliance Police Department posted the photos Tuesday afternoon. They say the subject in the photos is believed to be involved in a rash of burglaries that... Read more

Alliance / panhandlepost.com

Raymond Ray Stites, I passed away peacefully on Monday, October 31st, 2005 at the age of 69 after a long battle with cancer. He was at the Nashville Nursing and Rehab facility in Nashville, Arkansas. Raymond was born April 18th, 1936 in Picher, Oklahoma. He was the son of Lewis... Read more

Alliance / panhandlepost.com

James “Jim” Andrew Irwin age 86 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska formerly of Alliance, Nebraska died Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at The Residency Care Center in Scottsbluff. His funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Alliance with Pastor Gary Hashley officiating. Interment will follow at Alliance City Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour prior the service at the church. Visitation will be at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel Tuesday from 3-5 pm. Read more

#Ne
Alliance Dispatch

Alliance Dispatch

Alliance, NE
ABOUT

With Alliance Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

