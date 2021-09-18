What's up: Leading stories in Big Bear Lake

41616 Hummingbird Ln, Big Bear Lake, CA, 92315

41616 Hummingbird Ln Contact Team Rahill for more information. Keller Williams Realty (909) 547-4402 Peace and quiet are what this large home has to offer ~ Four bedrooms, two bathrooms located on a quiet cul de sac with plenty of room for all the toys ~ Greet the day with your morning cup of coffee on the back patio listening to the world come alive ~ This cabin has been remodeled with new floors, all new kitchen with Quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances ~ Both bathrooms completely remodeled as well ~ Ideal for your getaway from the stressors of big city life or as a full time residence ~ Whether your outside enjoying Big Bear's sunshine or inside getting cozy by the fire during the cold months, there is something for everyone here ~ Spend time together creating the kinds of memories that will last a lifetime ~ Located just a short walk to Meadow Park and the lake ~ A short drive to the ski slopes, grocery stores and shopping ~ Don't be left wishing you had made this yours! Read more