Fayette news digest: Top stories today

(FAYETTE, AL) The news in Fayette never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Fayette COC Live Stream Wed. Bible Study 9/15/2021 Fayette Church of Christ Wed. Bible Study 9/15/2021 Read more

TRENDING NOW

Fayette defeats Curry for 700th all-time win The Fayette Tigers traveled to Curry last Friday night and defeated the Yellow Jackets 48-0 to record its 700th all-time football win. The Tigers are the second team to reach the 700th win milestone, with T.R. Miller recording its 700th victory last week. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Club celebrates 100 years of ‘Progress’ In March 1921, a group of very forward thinking ladies met for the first time for the sole purpose of helping to establish a permanent library in the City of Fayette. Toni Robertson, during a presentation at the Fayette Memorial Library on Sept. 9, said that someone suggested they call their newly established club the “Progress Club.” The name stuck, and so did the ladies’ determination to establish a library. Read more

TOP VIEWED