CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayette, AL

Fayette news digest: Top stories today

Fayette News Beat
Fayette News Beat
 6 days ago

(FAYETTE, AL) The news in Fayette never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Fayette / youtube.com

Fayette COC Live Stream Wed. Bible Study 9/15/2021

Fayette COC Live Stream Wed. Bible Study 9/15/2021

Fayette Church of Christ Wed. Bible Study 9/15/2021 Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Fayette / mytrpaper.com

Fayette defeats Curry for 700th all-time win

Fayette defeats Curry for 700th all-time win

The Fayette Tigers traveled to Curry last Friday night and defeated the Yellow Jackets 48-0 to record its 700th all-time football win. The Tigers are the second team to reach the 700th win milestone, with T.R. Miller recording its 700th victory last week. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Fayette / mytrpaper.com

Club celebrates 100 years of ‘Progress’

Club celebrates 100 years of ‘Progress’

In March 1921, a group of very forward thinking ladies met for the first time for the sole purpose of helping to establish a permanent library in the City of Fayette. Toni Robertson, during a presentation at the Fayette Memorial Library on Sept. 9, said that someone suggested they call their newly established club the “Progress Club.” The name stuck, and so did the ladies’ determination to establish a library. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Fayette / mytrpaper.com

100-year old roof replaced at Methodist Church

100-year old roof replaced at Methodist Church

After 100 years, the congregation at the Fayette First United Methodist Church decided it might be time to replace the church roof. The church was built in 1921 and with the exception of a few tiles that had to be replaced because of damage, the roof on the church was still the original roof from the year the structure was built. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Fayette, AL
Fayette, AL
Government
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Fayette News Beat

Fayette News Beat

Fayette, AL
43
Followers
172
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fayette News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy