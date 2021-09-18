What's up: Leading stories in Socorro

Law and Order: Socorro Police Department

The following items were taken from reports at the Socorro Police Department. An officer was called to Grant Street on the report of a man being stabbed. The officer met with the male suspect who said he was traveling home and passed through the plaza, where another male in a Chevy Blazer honked at him. He kept driving home and said the driver of the Blazer began following him and honking. He claimed that when he stopped to drop off his girlfriend and he saw that the other male exit his vehicle. He got out and the other male came up to him and started hitting and stabbing him. The officer saw that he did have injuries to his arms and hands. The officers were also called to a home on Bullock where the male subject lived and the victim was detained. The family of the victim wanted charges filed on the suspect for damaging the victim’s vehicle. One of the family members struck the officer in the face and groin. That person was detained. The officer transported the male victim to the Police Department and advised him of his rights. The male victim explained he was traveling to a friend’s home and was behind the suspect’s vehicle. He said the suspect stopped in the middle of the street and exited the vehicle holding a small black baseball bat. Then proceeded to smash his vehicle’s windows with the bat. The victim said he feared for his life and exited the car to defend himself. He said he struck the suspect several times before leaving the scene. The officers completed a search of both vehicles. The victim’s vehicle had damage to the windows. Found in the victim’s home were three knives; one in the sink and two in a room that had a red coloring consistent with blood. The knives were logged as evidence. The case was staffed with the District Attorneys ADA. The ADA approved charges on the suspect. The suspect was contacted and arrested. Read more