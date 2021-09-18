CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandalia, IL

Vandalia news wrap: What’s trending

Vandalia News Watch
Vandalia News Watch
 6 days ago

(VANDALIA, IL) The news in Vandalia never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Vandalia area, click here.

Vandalia

Angela Jean Ann (Conder) Wilkerson

Angela Jean Ann (Conder) Wilkerson

Angela Jean Ann (Conder) Wilkerson passed away at her home in Vandalia, September 14, 2021 at the age of 46. A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00pm, Friday, September 17, 2021 at Hohlt & File Funeral Home, Vandalia. Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00pm prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family of Angela Wilkerson. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com. Read more

Vandalia

Vandalia Man Charged With Damaging Fairlawn Cemetery Property

Vandalia Man Charged With Damaging Fairlawn Cemetery Property

A Vandalia man has been charged with damaging government supported property at Fairlawn Cemetery. 36-year old Jason E. Nowlan is charged with criminal damage to government supported property as information states that he is alleged to have knowingly damaged a “white marble display table” at Fairlawn Cemetery. The charge is a Class 4 felony, punishable by one to three years in prison. Nowlan is also charged with two more serious counts of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon as he is alleged to have possessed a knife with a 7 inch blade and a knife on a necklace with a 4 inch blade. Both of those counts are class 3 felonies which are punishable by up to two to five years in prison. Read more

Vandalia

Post from Vandalia Supt of Schools on COVID-19 cases

Post from Vandalia Supt of Schools on COVID-19 cases

Today from Vandalia Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jennifer Garrison—- Good afternoon. Here is our data for active COVID positive cases: VES= 0% of the student population; VJHS= 1.7% of the student population ; VCHS= 5.6% of the student population . VCHS began increased distancing at lunch today. Staff= .005% of the staff Our local plan states physical distancing will be increased at lunch and in the hallways when 5% or more of the student body is COVID + counting only the active cases. We hit this metric two weeks in a row at VCHS. Link to the plan here: https://www.vandals203.org/browse/148552 Our next regular Board of Education meeting is Monday, September 20th at 6:00 p.m. in the board room at the unit office. The entrance is at Door 9 at VCHS. Read more

Vandalia News Watch

Vandalia News Watch

Vandalia, IL
ABOUT

With Vandalia News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

