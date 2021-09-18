Vandalia news wrap: What’s trending

(VANDALIA, IL) The news in Vandalia never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's going on nearby.

TRENDING NOW

Angela Jean Ann (Conder) Wilkerson Angela Jean Ann (Conder) Wilkerson passed away at her home in Vandalia, September 14, 2021 at the age of 46. A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00pm, Friday, September 17, 2021 at Hohlt & File Funeral Home, Vandalia. Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00pm prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family of Angela Wilkerson. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com. Read more

Vandalia Man Charged With Damaging Fairlawn Cemetery Property A Vandalia man has been charged with damaging government supported property at Fairlawn Cemetery. 36-year old Jason E. Nowlan is charged with criminal damage to government supported property as information states that he is alleged to have knowingly damaged a “white marble display table” at Fairlawn Cemetery. The charge is a Class 4 felony, punishable by one to three years in prison. Nowlan is also charged with two more serious counts of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon as he is alleged to have possessed a knife with a 7 inch blade and a knife on a necklace with a 4 inch blade. Both of those counts are class 3 felonies which are punishable by up to two to five years in prison. Read more

