What's up: News headlines in Lexington
(LEXINGTON, OK) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Lexington.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Donna Lynn Smith
Donna Lynn Smith died September 4, 2021 in Norman, Oklahoma, at the age of 69 years 4 months. A Celebration of Life service was held Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Lexington Senior Citizens Building, entrusted to the care of Wadley’s Funeral Service. Online condolences may be made at www.wadleysfuneralservice.com. Read more
Purcell hands Lex 10-2 loss
Purcell pinned a 10-2 loss on the Lexington Lady Bulldogs at Lexington last Tuesday pounding out 12 hits. Ella Resendiz swatted a triple in a 2-4 outing including two RBIs. Kenna Esparza’s sharp single scored a pair of runs. Haileigh Smith had a run scoring double. Tinley Winters went 1-1 with an RBI while Tinley Winters was 1-1 with an RBI and KK Eck was 1-4 with an RBI. Hadleigh Harp was a perfect 3-3 at the plate and had an RBI. Read more
Wayne rolls over Lexington
The Wayne defense continues to play at a high level for head coach Brandon Sharp and staff. They leaned on their swarming defense Friday night at Lexington to claim a 46-6 win and improve their record to 3-0. Through three games the first-team Bulldog defense has not allowed a point... Read more
Lex bests Mangum, 4-2
Lexington topped Mangum 4-2 last Thursday in the Sterling Tournament last weekend thanks to the bat of Cora Vazquez. She went yard with two runners on base in the bottom of the third inning lifting the Lady Bulldogs to the victory. They trailed 2-1 heading into the Lexington half of... Read more
Comments / 0