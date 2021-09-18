CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, OK

What's up: News headlines in Lexington

Lexington News Watch
Lexington News Watch
 6 days ago

(LEXINGTON, OK) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Lexington.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Lexington / purcellregister.com

Donna Lynn Smith

Donna Lynn Smith

Donna Lynn Smith died September 4, 2021 in Norman, Oklahoma, at the age of 69 years 4 months. A Celebration of Life service was held Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Lexington Senior Citizens Building, entrusted to the care of Wadley’s Funeral Service. Online condolences may be made at www.wadleysfuneralservice.com. Read more

Purcell / purcellregister.com

Purcell hands Lex 10-2 loss

Purcell hands Lex 10-2 loss

Purcell pinned a 10-2 loss on the Lexington Lady Bulldogs at Lexington last Tuesday pounding out 12 hits. Ella Resendiz swatted a triple in a 2-4 outing including two RBIs. Kenna Esparza’s sharp single scored a pair of runs. Haileigh Smith had a run scoring double. Tinley Winters went 1-1 with an RBI while Tinley Winters was 1-1 with an RBI and KK Eck was 1-4 with an RBI. Hadleigh Harp was a perfect 3-3 at the plate and had an RBI. Read more

Wayne / purcellregister.com

Wayne rolls over Lexington

Wayne rolls over Lexington

The Wayne defense continues to play at a high level for head coach Brandon Sharp and staff. They leaned on their swarming defense Friday night at Lexington to claim a 46-6 win and improve their record to 3-0. Through three games the first-team Bulldog defense has not allowed a point... Read more

Lexington / purcellregister.com

Lex bests Mangum, 4-2

Lex bests Mangum, 4-2

Lexington topped Mangum 4-2 last Thursday in the Sterling Tournament last weekend thanks to the bat of Cora Vazquez. She went yard with two runners on base in the bottom of the third inning lifting the Lady Bulldogs to the victory. They trailed 2-1 heading into the Lexington half of... Read more

NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
Lexington News Watch

Lexington News Watch

Lexington, OK
With Lexington News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

