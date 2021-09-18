What's up: News headlines in Lexington

Purcell hands Lex 10-2 loss

Purcell pinned a 10-2 loss on the Lexington Lady Bulldogs at Lexington last Tuesday pounding out 12 hits. Ella Resendiz swatted a triple in a 2-4 outing including two RBIs. Kenna Esparza’s sharp single scored a pair of runs. Haileigh Smith had a run scoring double. Tinley Winters went 1-1 with an RBI while Tinley Winters was 1-1 with an RBI and KK Eck was 1-4 with an RBI. Hadleigh Harp was a perfect 3-3 at the plate and had an RBI. Read more