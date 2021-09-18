Trending local news in Park Rapids
Park Rapids Lions collect diapers for local families
The Park Rapids Lions held their second annual diaper and wipes drive on Sept. 11. Lion Zelda Novak said, “Thanks to the many persons that donated products and cash to benefit the Park Rapids Pregnancy Resource Center and MAHUBE-OTWA. Also to Coborn's for letting us use their parking lot and also donated products. We are truly blessed to live in a community that cares about each other.” The Lions meet the second and fourth Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Calvary Church. Read more
Bank gives hefty check to tennis association
Northwoods Bank donated $5,000 to the Park Rapids Tennis Association for the Depot Park tennis courts. Pictured, from left, are Scott Hewitt, Jane Reish (representing the tennis association), Debbie Haas, Tammy Zunich and Ginnie Petersen. Read more
Walter Christman, 91
Walter David Christman, 91, of Park Rapids, Minn., died Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at Colleen’s Caring Hands in Bemidji, Minn. Private services will be held. Arrangements are with the Cease Family Funeral Home of Bemidji. Dave was born in La Crosse, Wis., in 1930, son of Walter and Freeda (Crane)... Read more
Arnold Valentin
Arnold Martin Valentin, 86, Park Rapids, MN passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Park Rapids. Arnie was the fifth of thirteen children born to Willie and Helene Valentin on November 11, 1934 in Eden Township, MN. After graduating from Bird Island High School, Arnie joined the military where he was stationed in Korea and San Francisco. After his honorable discharge from the Army, he graduated from Dunwoody Institute in Minneapolis with a certificate in Auto Mechanics. Arnie lived in Rockford, MN and Tuscan, AZ working as a mechanic. Arnie loved farming, and moved to Oylen, MN in 1965 where he operated a dairy farm until he retired. Arnie married Arlene Frahm in 1998 and they retired in the Hubbard area where they enjoyed socializing and square dancing. Arnie was active in Kinship of Park Rapids area in addition to the American Legion and VFW. Arnie loved hunting and fishing and picked up several hobbies after retirement including woodworking and carving. He was a member of the Nimrod Lutheran Church and a member of Hubbard Methodist Church since 2013. Arnie will be remembered for his strong will, ready wit and sparkling eyes. Read more
