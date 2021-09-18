Trending local news in Park Rapids

Arnold Valentin

Arnold Martin Valentin, 86, Park Rapids, MN passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Park Rapids. Arnie was the fifth of thirteen children born to Willie and Helene Valentin on November 11, 1934 in Eden Township, MN. After graduating from Bird Island High School, Arnie joined the military where he was stationed in Korea and San Francisco. After his honorable discharge from the Army, he graduated from Dunwoody Institute in Minneapolis with a certificate in Auto Mechanics. Arnie lived in Rockford, MN and Tuscan, AZ working as a mechanic. Arnie loved farming, and moved to Oylen, MN in 1965 where he operated a dairy farm until he retired. Arnie married Arlene Frahm in 1998 and they retired in the Hubbard area where they enjoyed socializing and square dancing. Arnie was active in Kinship of Park Rapids area in addition to the American Legion and VFW. Arnie loved hunting and fishing and picked up several hobbies after retirement including woodworking and carving. He was a member of the Nimrod Lutheran Church and a member of Hubbard Methodist Church since 2013. Arnie will be remembered for his strong will, ready wit and sparkling eyes. Read more