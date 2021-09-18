CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magee, MS

What's up: News headlines in Magee

Magee Updates
 6 days ago

(MAGEE, MS) Here are today’s top stories from the Magee area.

Magee / mageenews.com

Alderman Adopt New Budget

Magee Board of Alderman met Tuesday, September 14, 2021. The board adopted and approved the new budget that was presented.

Magee / leader-call.com

Hwy 28 Longest Yard Sale

OCTOBER 1-2!!! The Hwy 28 Longest Yard Sale is set for October 1-2 Friday & Saturday!! This sale stretches 40 miles from Magee, MS to all along Hwy 28 to Laurel, MS. All residents, businesses, churches, etc. are welcome to set up. Mark your calenders and invite all your friends!! For more info contact Hope Gable on Facebook or at 601-452-0101. Read more

Magee / youtube.com

Magee police edit

Rights to the music do not belong to me original song “polozhenie” by Zedline @Zedline Read more

Magee Updates

With Magee Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

