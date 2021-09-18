What's up: News headlines in Magee

Hwy 28 Longest Yard Sale

OCTOBER 1-2!!! The Hwy 28 Longest Yard Sale is set for October 1-2 Friday & Saturday!! This sale stretches 40 miles from Magee, MS to all along Hwy 28 to Laurel, MS. All residents, businesses, churches, etc. are welcome to set up. Mark your calenders and invite all your friends!! For more info contact Hope Gable on Facebook or at 601-452-0101. Read more