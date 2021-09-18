Top stories trending in Hailey

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hailey, ID

 6 days ago

(HAILEY, ID) The news in Hailey never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Hailey area, click here.

Blaine County / kmvt.com

Mask mandates return to the Wood River Valley

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rising in Blaine County, and the availability of ICU beds decreasing across the state, the county’s COVID-19 risk level is critical even though its vaccination rate is above 90%. However, the problem isn’t necessarily residents. Local hospitals are reporting a large number of visitors testing positive for COVID-19 according to the South Central Public Health District. Read more

Hailey / mtexpress.com

Thriller sees Wolverines outlast Bobcats

Jumping to a 2-0 lead, the Wood River boys soccer team allowed the Burley Bobcats back into Wednesday night’s Great Basin 7 Conference showdown in Hailey. Despite a second half that saw the Bobcats claw back two goals to tie the score, junior midfielder Brian Marroquin knocked in the game-winning goal for Wood River in the 69th minute to clinch the victory, 3-2. Read more

Hailey / mtexpress.com

Festival celebrates local Hispanic community

This Saturday Hailey’s Roberta McKercher Park hosts the fourth annual National Hispanic Latin@X Festival from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Hispanic Heritage Month runs Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. Born in El Salvador, Herbert Romero, founder of the festival, has lived in America for over 40 years. “It’s not reinventing the wheel,”... Read more

Hailey / mtexpress.com

Tight property inventory drives up commercial rent in Hailey

After nearly six years in business, Patricia Ballesteros—owner and head chef at the International Cowboy Cocina Restaurant in Hailey—received a notice on Sept. 2 instructing her to vacate by the end of the month. Building owner Steve Holzman had increased rent by 65% and denied an extended lease, Ballesteros said.... Read more

NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
Idaho Government
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
With Hailey Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

