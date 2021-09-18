Top stories trending in Hailey

(HAILEY, ID) The news in Hailey never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Mask mandates return to the Wood River Valley BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rising in Blaine County, and the availability of ICU beds decreasing across the state, the county’s COVID-19 risk level is critical even though its vaccination rate is above 90%. However, the problem isn’t necessarily residents. Local hospitals are reporting a large number of visitors testing positive for COVID-19 according to the South Central Public Health District. Read more

Thriller sees Wolverines outlast Bobcats Jumping to a 2-0 lead, the Wood River boys soccer team allowed the Burley Bobcats back into Wednesday night’s Great Basin 7 Conference showdown in Hailey. Despite a second half that saw the Bobcats claw back two goals to tie the score, junior midfielder Brian Marroquin knocked in the game-winning goal for Wood River in the 69th minute to clinch the victory, 3-2. Read more

Festival celebrates local Hispanic community This Saturday Hailey’s Roberta McKercher Park hosts the fourth annual National Hispanic Latin@X Festival from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Hispanic Heritage Month runs Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. Born in El Salvador, Herbert Romero, founder of the festival, has lived in America for over 40 years. “It’s not reinventing the wheel,”... Read more

