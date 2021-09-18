CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grange, TX

What's up: Top news in La Grange

 6 days ago

(LA GRANGE, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in La Grange.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

La Grange / fayettecountyrecord.com

Friday Football Previews

Friday Football Previews

La Grange vs. Lockhart When: 7:30 p.m. Friday Where: Lockhart Records: LG is 1-2, Lockhart is 1-2. Of Note: This is a battle of two teams looking to snap two-game losing streaks. After going winless last season, 5A Lockhart started this season with a 33-29 win over Victoria West, but the last two weeks have been a struggle for the Lions as they lost to Buda Johnson 56-8 and then last week to… Read more

Fayette County / fayettecountyrecord.com

Constitution Week Proclaimed

Constitution Week Proclaimed

Fayette County Commissioners signed a proclamation designating the week of Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week in Fayette County. Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution Smith-McMillan Chapter of La Grange were on hand for the signing. Pictured (back, from left) are Kathy Schatte, Patty Royal, Carolyn Caflisch and Sarah Mabry of the Smtih-McMillan Chapter, (front) Pct. 4 Commissioner… Read more

El Campo / fayettecountyrecord.com

Flight Attendant

Flight Attendant

Dana Sternadel and her husband moved from El Campo to La Grange this year and are really enjoying this area and the nature of their Forest Hills East neighborhood. “My yard has been full of hummingbirds the past few weeks. As with so many birds, hummingbirds don’t come close to people, but one morning I stood still enough for long enough time so that a few birds ate from the feeder I held in my… Read more

Giddings / fayettecountyrecord.com

Giddings Beats LG in District Volleyball

Giddings Beats LG in District Volleyball

The La Grange and Giddings volleyball teams shared the district title last year. This season Giddings won the first battle between these rivals, winning Tuesday’s district match 25-23, 25-11, 25-22. The loss drops the Lady Leps’ overall record to 10-23 and their district mark to 1-1. Giddings improved to 18-13 overall and 2-0 in district. La Grange was led in kills by Camille Gonzalez, who… Read more

With La Grange Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

