Top Richland Center news stories

198 S Rosa St Richland Center, WI 53581 MLS 1918981 Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 Building Area: 952 Sq. Ft. COMPLETELY RENOVATED/NO DETAIL OVERLOOKED! Stripped down to the rafters and studs. All new electrical, plumbing, insulation, windows, interior and exterior doors, drywall, kitchen/bathroom fixtures and cabinets with soft close drawers, 25 year hard surface composite plank flooring, siding and aluminum window wrap, decks and railings, even leaf guard on rain gutters. Entire interior freshly painted. Both bedrooms have 2 closets each. Main floor laundry. House is situated on a large lot that will allow for a garage addition and still have plenty of yard for the kids. Roof was redone in 2019 after the 2018 hail storm. Furnace replace in 2016. Water heater replaced in 2018. This house needs nothing but a new owner and is move-in ready. Quiet, friendly neighborhood is the icing on the cake.