CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richland Center, WI

Top Richland Center news stories

Richland Center Voice
Richland Center Voice
 6 days ago

(RICHLAND CENTER, WI) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Richland Center.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Richland Center / youtube.com

Home For Sale: 198 S Rosa St, Richland Center, WI 53581 | CENTURY 21

Home For Sale: 198 S Rosa St, Richland Center, WI 53581 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://198SRosaSt.C21.com 198 S Rosa St Richland Center, WI 53581 MLS 1918981 Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 Building Area: 952 Sq. Ft. COMPLETELY RENOVATED/NO DETAIL OVERLOOKED! Stripped down to the rafters and studs. All new electrical, plumbing, insulation, windows, interior and exterior doors, drywall, kitchen/bathroom fixtures and cabinets with soft close drawers, 25 year hard surface composite plank flooring, siding and aluminum window wrap, decks and railings, even leaf guard on rain gutters. Entire interior freshly painted. Both bedrooms have 2 closets each. Main floor laundry. House is situated on a large lot that will allow for a garage addition and still have plenty of yard for the kids. Roof was redone in 2019 after the 2018 hail storm. Furnace replace in 2016. Water heater replaced in 2018. This house needs nothing but a new owner and is move-in ready. Quiet, friendly neighborhood is the icing on the cake. Contact Office: Complete Service Realty Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Dodgeville / youtube.com

JV Volleyball - Dodgeville vs. Richland Center

JV Volleyball - Dodgeville vs. Richland Center

Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Wisconsin / wglr.com

Richland Center man arrested for fifth OWI offense

Richland Center man arrested for fifth OWI offense

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. — Wisconsin State Patrol says they have arrested a man for operating a motor vehicle under the influence on I-90 early Saturday morning. Vernon R. Washington, 41, of Richland Center was reportedly seen driving recklessly in Juneau County, nearly crashing multiple times. Police say they stopped Washington... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richland Center, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News
Richland Center Voice

Richland Center Voice

Richland Center, WI
36
Followers
202
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Richland Center Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy