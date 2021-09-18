CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport, OR

What's up: Top news in Newport

Newport Journal
Newport Journal
 6 days ago

(NEWPORT, OR) Here are today’s top stories from the Newport area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Lincoln County / newslincolncounty.com

Spotlight on the Teachers Concert: A Piano Extravaganza

Spotlight on the Teachers Concert: A Piano Extravaganza

The Lincoln County District of the Oregon Music Teachers Association will once again take to the stage on Sunday, September 26th, at 2 p.m. at the Newport Performing Arts Center. Admission is by donation to the Suzanne Brown Student Aid Fund. “Our last performance was in February of 2020 and we are looking forward to being on stage again,” says Cathy Champion-Predmore co-president of the local district. Because of the pandemic there will be no singing at the concert. Thus, it is dubbed A Piano Extravaganza. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Newport / newslincolncounty.com

It’s all about the water…

It’s all about the water…

A REMINDER: Peggy Hawker, City Recorder, 541.574.0613. The Newport City Council adopted an Alert Stage 2 Water Curtailment restrictions effective August 4, 2021 until further notice. Those restrictions follow:. 1. No use of irrigation systems. 2. No vehicle washing. 3. No filling of swimming pools or spas, fountains or waterfalls. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Lincoln County / thenewsguard.com

College launches four-part workshop to help launch new childcare businesses

College launches four-part workshop to help launch new childcare businesses

The OCCC Small Business Development Center, with support from Northwest Oregon Works, is pleased to present this four-part workshop designed to help launch new childcare businesses here in Lincoln County, and to help ensure their long-term success. 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays, October 19-November 2. Room 140, OCCC Newport Campus, 400 SE... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Newport / newportnewstimes.com

Darrold Hanna

Darrold Hanna

Darrold Hanna, 83, passed away unexpectedly on September 7, 2021. He was born on March 18, 1938 in Ontario, Oregon to Milburn and Hellen (Hunter) Hanna. Darrold graduated from Roseburg High School in 1956 and earned his Master’s Degree at Oregon State University. Darrold married Sandra Walley on June 10, 1957 and together they had 8 biological children and 17 adopted children. Darrold married his wife Frankie on July 18, 1986 and she brought 3 more children into Darrold’s life. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newport, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
City
Newport, OR
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Newport Journal

Newport Journal

Newport, OR
51
Followers
234
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Newport Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy