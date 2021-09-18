What's up: Top news in Newport
Spotlight on the Teachers Concert: A Piano Extravaganza
The Lincoln County District of the Oregon Music Teachers Association will once again take to the stage on Sunday, September 26th, at 2 p.m. at the Newport Performing Arts Center. Admission is by donation to the Suzanne Brown Student Aid Fund. “Our last performance was in February of 2020 and we are looking forward to being on stage again,” says Cathy Champion-Predmore co-president of the local district. Because of the pandemic there will be no singing at the concert. Thus, it is dubbed A Piano Extravaganza. Read more
It’s all about the water…
A REMINDER: Peggy Hawker, City Recorder, 541.574.0613. The Newport City Council adopted an Alert Stage 2 Water Curtailment restrictions effective August 4, 2021 until further notice. Those restrictions follow:. 1. No use of irrigation systems. 2. No vehicle washing. 3. No filling of swimming pools or spas, fountains or waterfalls. Read more
College launches four-part workshop to help launch new childcare businesses
The OCCC Small Business Development Center, with support from Northwest Oregon Works, is pleased to present this four-part workshop designed to help launch new childcare businesses here in Lincoln County, and to help ensure their long-term success. 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays, October 19-November 2. Room 140, OCCC Newport Campus, 400 SE... Read more
Darrold Hanna
Darrold Hanna, 83, passed away unexpectedly on September 7, 2021. He was born on March 18, 1938 in Ontario, Oregon to Milburn and Hellen (Hunter) Hanna. Darrold graduated from Roseburg High School in 1956 and earned his Master’s Degree at Oregon State University. Darrold married Sandra Walley on June 10, 1957 and together they had 8 biological children and 17 adopted children. Darrold married his wife Frankie on July 18, 1986 and she brought 3 more children into Darrold’s life. Read more
