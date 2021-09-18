What's up: Top news in Newport

Spotlight on the Teachers Concert: A Piano Extravaganza

The Lincoln County District of the Oregon Music Teachers Association will once again take to the stage on Sunday, September 26th, at 2 p.m. at the Newport Performing Arts Center. Admission is by donation to the Suzanne Brown Student Aid Fund. “Our last performance was in February of 2020 and we are looking forward to being on stage again,” says Cathy Champion-Predmore co-president of the local district. Because of the pandemic there will be no singing at the concert. Thus, it is dubbed A Piano Extravaganza. Read more