News wrap: Top stories in Kill Devil Hills

LOCAL FAVORITE

Jill Leigh Beatty Jill Leigh Beatty, 57, of Kill Devil Hills, NC passed away unexpectantly on September 10, 2021, at Chesapeake General Hospital. Jill was a property and casualty agent at the Willey Agency in Nags Head since the early 2000’s. Jill grew up in Lumberton, NC and graduated from Lumberton Senior High School. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Caught on camera: Historic SpaceX launch spotted in Kill Devil Hills SpaceX launched the Earth’s first all-civilian flight into orbit Wednesday night, and a couple old friends sitting on the porch of an Outer Banks beach house caught it on camera. SpaceX’s Inspiration4 mission launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after 8 p.m., sending four crew members on a... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Marilyn Kaufman O’Bleness KILL DEVIL HILLS — Marilyn Kaufman O’Bleness, 79, of Kill Devil Hills, NC peacefully went home to be with Jesus after a short illness on September 15, 2021, with her daughter and son in law by her side. Born in Wartburg, TN, September 20, 1941, to David and Carrie Kaufman, Marilyn was the youngest of eight children. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene O’Bleness; her seven brothers and sisters; as well as her stepsons, Patrick O’Bleness and Michael O’Bleness. Read more

LATEST NEWS