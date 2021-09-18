News wrap: Top stories in Kill Devil Hills
(KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC) What’s going on in Kill Devil Hills? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Kill Devil Hills area, click here.
Jill Leigh Beatty
Jill Leigh Beatty, 57, of Kill Devil Hills, NC passed away unexpectantly on September 10, 2021, at Chesapeake General Hospital. Jill was a property and casualty agent at the Willey Agency in Nags Head since the early 2000’s. Jill grew up in Lumberton, NC and graduated from Lumberton Senior High School. Read more
Caught on camera: Historic SpaceX launch spotted in Kill Devil Hills
SpaceX launched the Earth’s first all-civilian flight into orbit Wednesday night, and a couple old friends sitting on the porch of an Outer Banks beach house caught it on camera. SpaceX’s Inspiration4 mission launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after 8 p.m., sending four crew members on a... Read more
Marilyn Kaufman O’Bleness
KILL DEVIL HILLS — Marilyn Kaufman O’Bleness, 79, of Kill Devil Hills, NC peacefully went home to be with Jesus after a short illness on September 15, 2021, with her daughter and son in law by her side. Born in Wartburg, TN, September 20, 1941, to David and Carrie Kaufman, Marilyn was the youngest of eight children. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene O’Bleness; her seven brothers and sisters; as well as her stepsons, Patrick O’Bleness and Michael O’Bleness. Read more
Constance E. Kelleher
Kill Devil Hills – Connie Kelleher, of Spring Arbor Assisted Living, died peacefully September 15, 2021. She was born January 13, 1923, in the Bronx, New York. She was the youngest of six daughters born to Cornelius and Dolores Roche. Connie married James R. Kelleher, Jr., December 2, 1944, and raised their two children in New Hyde Park, NY. Read more
