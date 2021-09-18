CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina, NY

News wrap: Top stories in Medina

 6 days ago

(MEDINA, NY) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Medina.

Medina / niagara-gazette.com

SABATO: Canisius' Tyler Baker, Medina's Xander Payne vault to the top of GNN player of the race

The second week of the high school football season brought a little more clarity, but as league play kicks into gear this week, we will begin to flesh out who is for real and who are the pretenders. Last week, Medina and Wilson notched shutout wins, while North Tonawanda secured...

Medina / wkbw.com

Super 7: Jackson Tuohey making mark on Medina football with infectious spirit and love for the game

MEDINA, N.Y. (WKBW) — When Medina scores a touchdown in any given game, their fans break out in cheers. But while the players and crowd go wild, there's one person on the sideline you can't help but notice. That guy is Jackson Tuohey, the Medina football team manager and biggest "hype man".

Medina / youtube.com

Watch Live: High School Football: Medina vs Lackawanna

High School Football: Medina vs Lackawanna

NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
