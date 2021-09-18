News wrap: Top stories in Medina

SABATO: Canisius' Tyler Baker, Medina's Xander Payne vault to the top of GNN player of the race

The second week of the high school football season brought a little more clarity, but as league play kicks into gear this week, we will begin to flesh out who is for real and who are the pretenders. Last week, Medina and Wilson notched shutout wins, while North Tonawanda secured... Read more