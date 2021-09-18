News wrap: Top stories in Medina
(MEDINA, NY) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Medina.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
SABATO: Canisius' Tyler Baker, Medina's Xander Payne vault to the top of GNN player of the race
The second week of the high school football season brought a little more clarity, but as league play kicks into gear this week, we will begin to flesh out who is for real and who are the pretenders. Last week, Medina and Wilson notched shutout wins, while North Tonawanda secured... Read more
Super 7: Jackson Tuohey making mark on Medina football with infectious spirit and love for the game
MEDINA, N.Y. (WKBW) — When Medina scores a touchdown in any given game, their fans break out in cheers. But while the players and crowd go wild, there's one person on the sideline you can't help but notice. That guy is Jackson Tuohey, the Medina football team manager and biggest "hype man". Read more
Watch Live: High School Football: Medina vs Lackawanna
High School Football: Medina vs Lackawanna Read more
Comments / 0