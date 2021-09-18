Top Roanoke news stories

(ROANOKE, AL) The news in Roanoke never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

704 County Road 664, Roanoke, AL 36274 The Virtual Tour for the property at 704 County Road 664, Roanoke, AL 36274 listed for $168,000: https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview-tour/bham/1276557 Other homes for sale by Amy Moody of South Home Realty: https://www.propertypanorama.com/all-tours/1573097 PRICE REDUCED! MOTIVATED SELLER! Acreage in the country! 45 +/- acres and a country cottage! This 3 bedroom/1 bath cottage is being renovated. It sits on 5.5 +/- acres with 2 wells on the property, a detached carport and 2 storage buildings. One building is wired with electricity, has water and a heat source. There is an additional space for an RV to be placed. This picturesque setting has fruit trees that produce! Additionally there is 40 ... Read more

1017 Main Street, Roanoke, AL 36274 The Virtual Tour for the property at 1017 Main Street, Roanoke, AL 36274 listed for $299,000: https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview-tour/bham/1285183 Other homes for sale by Amy Moody of South Home Realty: https://www.propertypanorama.com/all-tours/1573097 Downtown historic loft-style living at its best, enjoy stunningly high-ceilings with the perfect blend of modern finishes and a vintage feel. 4207 square feet of living space leaves you with an incredibly spacious layout, a kitchen equipped with top-notch stainless steel appliances, stove with vented hood, granite counters, and chic cabinetry that bring the home together. Hardwood floors, a dining room area, central A/C and an abundance of walk ... Read more

