Top Iron Mountain news stories
(IRON MOUNTAIN, MI) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Iron Mountain.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Oktoberfest Returns To Iron Mountain
Photo
A challenge has been made to all S.A.L. Squadrons in Michigan to make a donation to the Upper Peninsula War Memorial atop the Pine Mountain Ski Jump in Iron Mountain. “Some Gave All” and the sons are asking for donations. Thus far, the Michigan Son’s Detachment has donated $1,000. The Gladstone Squadron No. 71 has pledged $500, South Haven Squad […] Read more
Flu vaccines available to veterans
IRON MOUNTAIN — Drive-up flu vaccines are available for veterans enrolled in VA health care at the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain Sept. 13 to 24 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. CT each day. No appointment is necessary. The VA Medical Center is located at... Read more
State Farm Agent donates fire prevention materials to Iron Mountain Fire Department
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Chris Hanley, from State Farm Insurance in Iron Mountain, visited with the Iron Mountain Fire Department today to donate supplies. “Chris has assisted the Iron Mountain Fire Department over the years with acquiring items such as: CPR manikins and various other types of medical training manikins and equipment, extrication stabilization equipment, miscellaneous firefighting hand tools, and many other items,” said Jeff Friedenstab, IMFD Deputy Director of Fire Services. Read more
Comments / 0