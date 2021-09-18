Top Iron Mountain news stories

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iron Mountain, MI

 6 days ago

(IRON MOUNTAIN, MI) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Iron Mountain.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

A challenge has been made to all S.A.L. Squadrons in Michigan to make a donation to the Upper Peninsula War Memorial atop the Pine Mountain Ski Jump in Iron Mountain. “Some Gave All” and the sons are asking for donations. Thus far, the Michigan Son’s Detachment has donated $1,000. The Gladstone Squadron No. 71 has pledged $500, South Haven Squad […] Read more

IRON MOUNTAIN — Drive-up flu vaccines are available for veterans enrolled in VA health care at the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain Sept. 13 to 24 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. CT each day. No appointment is necessary. The VA Medical Center is located at... Read more

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Chris Hanley, from State Farm Insurance in Iron Mountain, visited with the Iron Mountain Fire Department today to donate supplies. “Chris has assisted the Iron Mountain Fire Department over the years with acquiring items such as: CPR manikins and various other types of medical training manikins and equipment, extrication stabilization equipment, miscellaneous firefighting hand tools, and many other items,” said Jeff Friedenstab, IMFD Deputy Director of Fire Services. Read more

ABOUT

With Iron Mountain News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

