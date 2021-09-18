Top stories trending in Beaufort

Homes for sale - 112 Evelyn Lane, Beaufort, NC 28516

Listing Site: Property Site: https://tour.corelistingmachine.com/home/P7ACK7/112-Evelyn-Lane-Beaufort-NC-100283523 Wow! This beauty has it all! LVP flooring in the main areas, carpet in the bedrooms. All kitchen appliances. Split BR plan. Master features a large walk in shower, garden tub, and double vanities. All bedrooms have walk in closets. Huge great room with built ins. The kitchen is wonderful. It features 2 pantries, refrigerator, stove, microwave, and never been used dishwasher! Island features a stainless barn sink and eat in bar. Good sized eating area, all overlooking the Shackleford Foundation horses. Enjoy relaxing evenings on the 16 x 20 deck which looks over those pastures. The laundry/mud room has loads of space for washing, drying, folding, and if you have to... ironing! Many extras in this home including recessed lighting, pocket and barn doors, custom shades in every room, tile, granite countertops, and much more! Close proximity to water and only 10 minutes to Historic Beaufort! Come inside to appreciate this beauty!!! Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Square Feet: 1550 Price: $175,000 MLS ID: 100283523 For more information about this property, please contact Patricia Mangum at 2522223222 or tmangum@remax.net. You can also text 6998913 to 67299. Last modified: 09/16/2021 07:02:03 pm Read more